Leon vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023 Match

Stay tuned for live coverage of Leon vs. LAFC
Where and how to watch Leon vs LAFC online and live stream
Leon vs LAFC can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Leon vs LAFC corresponding to the Concachampions First Leg Final?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.
Spain: 22:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 23:00 hours
Japan: 23:00 hours
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.
South Africa: 8:00 p.m.
Australia: 20:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
Leon's Statements
"I am convinced that Mexican soccer is very well positioned at the international level, and undoubtedly we want to do our bit to add one more title to the statistics in this competition, not to mention what it represents for the club, for the whole city and for all our people. The most important and relevant thing has to do with what it represents for León, beyond what it represents for Mexican soccer".
"We clearly want to achieve a good difference, but winning would be an important step forward. We have been, throughout this semester, a team that has competed very well away, that has won in difficult courts, that knows how to compete very well even though we are not playing on their home court and that gives us the certainty that winning tomorrow would be a good way to start and set the series on track, knowing that the greater difference improves our chances. And understanding that it's a 180-minute series, we have to be intelligent in the way we approach our expectations."He is the nexus, the link, the player who gives LAFC's attack a leap in quality, but we can recognize many virtues and great players to play the positions in the sectors of the field that Vela occupies".
How does LAFC fare?
How will Leon arrive?