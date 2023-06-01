Leon vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

10:00 AM6 hours ago

9:55 AM7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Leon vs LAFC online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Leon vs LAFC can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.

9:50 AM7 hours ago

What time is the match of Leon vs LAFC corresponding to the Concachampions First Leg Final?

This is the kickoff time for the Leon vs LAFC match on May 31, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 22:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 19:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 23:00 hours

Japan: 23:00 hours

India: 7:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.

South Africa: 8:00 p.m.

Australia: 20:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.

9:45 AM7 hours ago

Leon's Statements

Nicolás Larcamon spoke ahead of this important match: "The unprecedented nature of this title in the history of a club as big as León makes it resonate even more with the city and the club. And although we also consider the responsibility at the Liga MX or Mexican soccer level, it is very important for the club, regardless of what it would represent for Mexican soccer as a whole, which is why we are even more excited to be able to give it to our people and to be able to put this title in the trophy cabinet of a club that has many titles, but perhaps this one has been denied to them for so many years. Hopefully, God willing, we will have the opportunity to write this historic chapter".

"I am convinced that Mexican soccer is very well positioned at the international level, and undoubtedly we want to do our bit to add one more title to the statistics in this competition, not to mention what it represents for the club, for the whole city and for all our people. The most important and relevant thing has to do with what it represents for León, beyond what it represents for Mexican soccer".

"We clearly want to achieve a good difference, but winning would be an important step forward. We have been, throughout this semester, a team that has competed very well away, that has won in difficult courts, that knows how to compete very well even though we are not playing on their home court and that gives us the certainty that winning tomorrow would be a good way to start and set the series on track, knowing that the greater difference improves our chances. And understanding that it's a 180-minute series, we have to be intelligent in the way we approach our expectations.

"He is the nexus, the link, the player who gives LAFC's attack a leap in quality, but we can recognize many virtues and great players to play the positions in the sectors of the field that Vela occupies".
9:40 AM7 hours ago

How does LAFC fare?

LAFC lost to the LA Galaxy two goals to nil in the round of 16 of the US Open, the team will be looking to take advantage in this first match. The U.S. team will be looking to return home with a victory.

9:35 AM7 hours ago

How will Leon arrive?

Leon returned from a short vacation after losing to Atlético de San Luis in the playoffs of the Clausura 2023, Larcamón's team prepared in great shape to come out victorious in this first match. The Emerald team will be looking to redeem themselves after the bad form in which they were eliminated from the Liga MX competition, so this match is extremely important.

9:30 AM7 hours ago

Leon vs LAFC match will be played at the Nou Camp stadium

The León vs LAFC match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, located in León, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
9:25 AM7 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Leon vs LAFC match, corresponding to the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final. The match will take place at the Nou Camp Stadium at 10:00 pm.
