Stuttgart vs Hamburg LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Playoff Match

Where and how to watch Stuttgart vs Hamburg SV online live in the Bundesliga Playoffs
The Stuttgart vs Hamburg SV match will be televised on Sky Sports.
Stuttgart vs Hamburg SV can be tuned into Blue To Go's live streams.
What time is Stuttgart vs Hamburg SV in the Bundesliga Playoff?
This is the kick-off time for the Stuttgart vs Hamburg SV match on 1 June 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Spain: 20:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 14:00
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00
Australia: 03:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 20:00 hours
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on 28 August 2020 and it was in a friendly match, the final score was 3-2 in favour of Stuttgart who managed to pull out the win in this pre-season friendly, but this was the last time the two teams met, in a different circumstance.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Tobias Welz, who will have a very difficult task in this high tension match, but with his experience he will try to bring this Bundesliga playoff match to a successful conclusion.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, which will be one of the most important for both teams, as they will be fighting to be in the Bundesliga next year.
Background
These two teams have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 9 wins for Stuttgart, 2 draws and 4 wins for Hamburg, so the favourite in this playoff is Stuttgart who will be looking to stay in the top flight, despite that a close match is expected, full of goals and emotions.
How does Hamburg SV arrive?
Hamburg for their part have a different outlook, as they will seek promotion to the Bundesliga, a team that a few years ago was relegated and today with a great team will seek to do the feat and give this joy to their fans, they will arrive with the aim of taking a slight advantage of the Mercedes Benz Stadium and then at home to win the playoffs and get promoted to the top flight of German football, in this way the two teams arrive.
How does Stuttgart arrive?
Stuttgart comes from a one-goal draw against Hoffenheim, they will play this playoff with the only objective of being saved and being in the Bundesliga for another year, a team that is historic for German football and today is in danger of losing the category, a very intense match awaits us where they must take advantage at home and with their people as the second leg will be at home in Hamburg, this is how Stuttgart arrives to this match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Stuttgart vs Hamburg SV in the Bundesliga Playoffs. The match will take place at the Mercedes Benz Arena at 12.45pm kick-off.