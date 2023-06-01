Ecuador vs South Korea U-20 LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Ecuador u-20 vs South Korea LIVE in the U-20 World Cup
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Ecuador vs South Korea live in the U-20 World Cup Round of 16, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Ecuador U-20 vs South Korea U-20 live at the U-20 World Cup
The Ecuador u-20 vs South Korea u-20 match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Ecuador vs South Korea live streaming, it will be tuned into Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Ecuador u-20 vs South Korea U-20 World Cup match?
This is the kick-off time for the Ecuador vs South Korea match on 1 June in various countries:
Mexico: 15:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 17:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
France 23:00 hours
Italy 23:00
England: 23:00 hours
Japan 02:00 hours
Australia 04:00 hours
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow in the Round of 16, in addition to this Ecuador U-20 vs South Korea U-20 match, Gambia u-20 vs Uruguay u-20, another match that promises to be one of the most exciting with two teams that have been among the best in the first round.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Oshane Nation, who will have the task of bringing order with his experience in international matches, he is one of the referees assigned by CONCACAF and will have this match as one of the most important in his career.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, with their best players promising to give a great performance in what will be the last 16.
Background
These two teams have met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of 2 wins for South Korea, 0 draws and Ecuador has not been able to defeat the Asian team, despite this the South Americans will be slightly more favourites to take the 3 points.
How does South Korea get there?
For their part, the South Korean team comes from a scoreless draw against Gambia, who was the revelation in this group stage, in their group they were in 2nd place with 5 points and a record of one win and two draws, a team that is very fast and with good ball game, will seek to be the surprise and eliminate Ecuador to get their ticket to the Quarterfinals, this is how the two teams arrive at this last group stage match.
How does Ecuador get there?
The Ecuadorian national team comes from defeating Fiji 9-0, a team that has come from less to more and is one of the most dangerous of this World Cup, in the general table they finished with 6 points and a record of 2 games won, 0 draws and one game lost, they will face South Korea a little more favourites, but they should not be confident if they want to advance to the next round.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Ecuador vs South Korea in the last 16 of the U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades at 15:00.