FC Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch Eredivisie Game

Stay with us to follow Utrecht vs Sparta live from the Eredivisie 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for FC Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam live for the 2022-2023 Eredivisie, as well as the most recent information coming from the Stadion Galgenwaard. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Utrecht vs Sparta online and live from the Eredivisie 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the FC Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours in Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Vito van Crooij, a must see player!
The Sparta winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman continues his development and comes after a good season with the team, in which he scored 7 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Sparta Rotterdam striker and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 6 goals and 5 assists in 13 games played.
How does Sparta arrive?
Sparta Rotterdam continues its Eredivisie season, ranking sixth with 25 points, after 7 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses. The team has made big moves bringing players like Nick Olij, Omar Rekik, Koki Saito, Younes Namli and Joshua Kitolano to fight for a good year and try to fight at the top of the Eredivisie. At the moment, the club is only 9 points below Feyenoord, who is the leader in the Netherlands. They will try to take advantage of the game with PSV to continue advancing in the KNVB Cup and surprise in the cup tournament and leave out one of the favorites. The Sparta team is going through a great run, adding 8 of the last 12 points to gradually approach the top positions.
Tasos Douvikas, a must see player!
The Utrecht forward is one of the great promises of the team and the Greek team. Last season he was one of the great figures for Utrecht and he hopes that with a good result, his team can play in the UEFA Europa League and end his great season with this victory in his career. Last season he participated in 37 games coming off the bench with the senior team of Utrecht where he scored 10 goals and 3 assists. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Greek national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this end of the season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating his high level. At the moment he marches with 21 goals and 4 assists in 36 games in all team competitions.
How does Utrecht get here?
Utrecht continues this season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting Sparta for you and getting back into a UEFA tournament. On this occasion, Utrecht has presented various signings, including Can Bozdogan, Modibo Sagnan, Sean Klaiber, Bas Dost and Zakaria Labyad. The team suffered from some youth losses with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive loss is that of Quinten Timber. Utrecht's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the competitions for the Netherlands team. Utrecht finished the 2022-2023 season in seventh place, 13 points behind AZ Alkmaar, who got the last ticket to the UEFA Conference League, the team's record was 15 wins, 9 draws and 10 losses. The complications were seen when they did not qualify for the group stage of the Europa League and now they will seek a place in the playoffs of this competition with the aim of fighting for the ticket. That is why the front and the main defense have been strengthened with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and to be among the highest in the league.
Where's the game?
The Stadion Galgenwaard located in the city of Utrecht will host this duel between two teams seeking to be the representative of the Eredivisie in the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 23,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1982.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the FC Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 Eredivisie duel. The match will take place at the Stadion Galgenwaard, at 3:00 p.m.