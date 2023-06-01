Heerenveen vs Twente: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Heerenveen vs Twente Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Heerenveen vs Twente match.
Retrospect
There are 28 matches between Heerenveen and Twente, with 20 Twente wins, six draws and two Heerenveen wins. In the Eredivisie there are 26 matches, with 18 wins for the visitors, six draws, and two wins for the home side.
Probable Twente
The probable Twente team for the match is: Unnestall, Brenet, Pleguezuelo, Propper, and Smal; Zerrouki, Vlap, and Sadilek; Cerny, Ugalde, and Misidjan.
Probable Heerenveen
Heerenveen's probable line-up for the match is: Noppert, Kohlert, Bochniewicz, Van Ottele and Van Ewijk; Olsson, Haye and Tahiri; Sahraoui, Van Hoojidonk and Colassin.
Injuries
In Twente Max Bruns is out of the match, while for Heerenveen Van Beek and Van Aken are out due to injury.
Eredivisie
Twente are in fifth place in the Eredivisie with 64 points, three below AZ and five ahead of Ajax, and five ahead of Sparta Rotterdam. Heerenveen are in eighth place with 46 points, eight below Utrecht, 13 below Sparta, and five above RKC and six above Vitesse.
Last Matches: Twente
Twente on the other side come with three wins for the match. The first was 4-0 over NEC on May 12, with goals from Ceny, Misidjan and Van Wolfswinkel (2). On Sunday (21), away from home, the victory was 5-0 over RKC, with goals from Smal, Ugalde, Zerrouki, Sadiek and Pleguezuelo. And on Sunday (28), at home, the victory was 3-1 over Ajax, with Tadic opening the scoring, Ugalde equalizing, Pleguezuelo turning and Cerny closing the score.
Last Matches: Heerenveen
Heerenveen come into this match with two draws and one win in their last matches. On May 13 the draw was at home, 0-0, with Excelsior. On Sunday (May 21), the away tie was 3-3 against PSV, with goals from Sangaré, De Jong and Xavi Simons, while Van Ewijk and Colassin (2) drew. And on Sunday (28), the victory was at home, 2-0 over Go Ahead Eagles, with goals from Bochniewicz and Nunnely.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Erdivisie match: Heerenveen vs Twente Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.