Heerenveen vs Twente: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Eredivisie
Image: Heerenveen

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:59 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here Heerenveen vs Twente Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Heerenveen vs Twente match.
12:54 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Heerenveen vs TwenteLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Heerenveen vs Twente live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:49 AM3 hours ago

Retrospect

There are 28 matches between Heerenveen and Twente, with 20 Twente wins, six draws and two Heerenveen wins. In the Eredivisie there are 26 matches, with 18 wins for the visitors, six draws, and two wins for the home side.
12:44 AM3 hours ago

Probable Twente

The probable Twente team for the match is: Unnestall, Brenet, Pleguezuelo, Propper, and Smal; Zerrouki, Vlap, and Sadilek; Cerny, Ugalde, and Misidjan.
12:39 AM3 hours ago

Probable Heerenveen

Heerenveen's probable line-up for the match is: Noppert, Kohlert, Bochniewicz, Van Ottele and Van Ewijk; Olsson, Haye and Tahiri; Sahraoui, Van Hoojidonk and Colassin.
12:34 AM3 hours ago

Injuries

In Twente Max Bruns is out of the match, while for Heerenveen Van Beek and Van Aken are out due to injury.
12:29 AM4 hours ago

Eredivisie

Twente are in fifth place in the Eredivisie with 64 points, three below AZ and five ahead of Ajax, and five ahead of Sparta Rotterdam. Heerenveen are in eighth place with 46 points, eight below Utrecht, 13 below Sparta, and five above RKC and six above Vitesse.
12:24 AM4 hours ago

Last Matches: Twente

Twente on the other side come with three wins for the match. The first was 4-0 over NEC on May 12, with goals from Ceny, Misidjan and Van Wolfswinkel (2). On Sunday (21), away from home, the victory was 5-0 over RKC, with goals from Smal, Ugalde, Zerrouki, Sadiek and Pleguezuelo. And on Sunday (28), at home, the victory was 3-1 over Ajax, with Tadic opening the scoring, Ugalde equalizing, Pleguezuelo turning and Cerny closing the score.
12:19 AM4 hours ago

Last Matches: Heerenveen

Heerenveen come into this match with two draws and one win in their last matches. On May 13 the draw was at home, 0-0, with Excelsior. On Sunday (May 21), the away tie was 3-3 against PSV, with goals from Sangaré, De Jong and Xavi Simons, while Van Ewijk and Colassin (2) drew. And on Sunday (28), the victory was at home, 2-0 over Go Ahead Eagles, with goals from Bochniewicz and Nunnely.
12:14 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Erdivisie match: Heerenveen vs Twente Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo