Late comeback secures draw for CF Montreal with DC United

CF Montreal began their two-game road trip Wednesday night with a 2-2 draw against DC United. The story coming into this game was the return of former head coach Hernan Losada to his former club.

DC United got goals from Donovan Pines and Theodore Ku-Dipetro while the visitors got goals from Sunusi Ibrahim and Ariel Lassiter.

Once again the road woes continued for CF Montreal who was slow out of the gates and the first chance came for the home side in the 14th minute as Pedro Santos tested Jonathan Sirois but he was able to make his first save of the night.

Donovan Pines opened the scoring in the 44th minute as off a corner he was able to head the ball winning an aerial duel and beating Sirois as the ball went into the back of the net.

DC doubled their lead in the 59th minute as Theodore Ku-Dipietro as a ball bounced in the box off Christian Benteke and went to his foot and he was able to beat Sirois from in close.

The visitors got their first shot on target in the 64th minute as Sunusi Ibrahim managed to get a chance at goal but was denied by the DC keeper Tyler Miller.

Ariel Lassiter had his chance in the 78th minute but he was also stopped by Miller but two minutes later Ibrahim got Montreal on the board with a powerful header.

That goal seemed to invigorate the visitor as a minute later Lassiter got a great feed at the side of the net and managed to beat Miller to level the game at two.

The visitors kept pushing but that is as close as they got and managed to steal a point on the road to begin a crucial road trip.

CF Montreal will now head to Philadelphia to face the Union on Saturday at Subaru Park.