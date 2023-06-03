Pachuca vs America Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Femenil MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Pachuca vs America Live Score
How to watch Pachuca vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pachuca vs America: match for the in Liga Femenil MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
21:0 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
2:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
23:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, June 2, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
no transmission.
Statements from Pachuca
América Femenil's Statement
"We brought out a new version of ourselves, that of sacrifice, teamwork, suffering in the face of all difficulties, bringing out those values, they have made me very proud of the players I have, today was a tough match against Tigres."
"Being in this team we are going to be very demanding, but some people said we were the worst team in the league, now we are going to move away from those comments, we are going to show what we have to do".