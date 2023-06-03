Pachuca vs America Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Femenil MX Match
Photo: Pachuca

11:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Pachuca vs America Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups America vs Pachuca live, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Pachuca vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AM3 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pachuca vs America: match for the in Liga Femenil MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs America: Friday, June 2, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, June 2, 2023

23:00 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Friday, June 2, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Friday, June 2, 2023

23:00 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Friday, June 2, 2023

20:00 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Friday, June 2, 2023

21:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Friday, June 2, 2023

21:0 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Friday, June 2, 2023

2:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, June 2, 2023

21:00 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, June 2, 2023

21:00 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, June 2, 2023

20:00 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Friday, June 2, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Friday, June 2, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Friday, June 2, 2023

23:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Friday, June 2, 2023

22:00 hours

no transmission.

 

10:45 AM3 hours ago

Statements from Pachuca

Juan Carlos Cacho, Pachuca's coach, spoke about the great moment the Tuzas are experiencing. "Liguillas are finals, Monterrey is a great team, we planned a first half that didn't work out for us, we couldn't see where we could have a play, it's Pachuca's mystique that until the last minute we are going to fight, I think my players are soaking in the desire to be champions." "We are already raising our hand, since I arrived here we have wanted to be protagonists, there have been difficult roads since I arrived, the lost final, the disqualification in the quarterfinals, we have learned, we have had games where we left points, but I am happy with the work my players did." "We raised our hands, that's what we should do, now we have to celebrate, tomorrow we will play the first leg in Pachuca, we are confident that we will have a good series. In addition, the leader of the Tuzas, Charlyn Corral, player of Tuzas, gave her feelings in a conference prior to the final: "We are calm and we have to win, we are not relaxed because we know about América's capacity, but I am confident that as a group we will achieve our main goal, which is to be champions.
10:40 AM3 hours ago

América Femenil's Statement

Ángel Villacampa spoke after eliminating Tigres, showing his excitement for this new challenge against Pachuca.


"We brought out a new version of ourselves, that of sacrifice, teamwork, suffering in the face of all difficulties, bringing out those values, they have made me very proud of the players I have, today was a tough match against Tigres."
"Being in this team we are going to be very demanding, but some people said we were the worst team in the league, now we are going to move away from those comments, we are going to show what we have to do".

10:35 AM3 hours ago

How did both teams qualify?

Las Tuzas qualified for the final with a goal by Esbeydi Viridiana Salazar in the 82nd minute, where it was a game in favor of Rayadas, where the only score of a tie gave the qualification to the team from Monterrey, but those coached by Cacho gave the big blow to the table by eliminating the Monterrey team. The Eagles pulled off the big surprise with a goal by Betzy Casandra Cuevas, which eliminated Tigres. It was the same scenario as in the previous match, where the locals had the score in their favor, and a draw gave them qualification. The Amazons were eliminated due to the lack of 2 goals. With some alarms raised in the second leg, Alison González with a sprained neck and Sabrina Enciso was only a scare, after a collision in the search for a ball.
10:30 AM3 hours ago

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
