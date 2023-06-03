Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Final
Photo: VAVEL

12:00 AM4 hours ago

Tune in here Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Manchester United match.
11:55 PM4 hours ago

What time is Manchester City vs Manchester United match for FA Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Manchester United of 3th July in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

June 3, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

June 3, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

June 3, 2023

9:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

June 3, 2023

11:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

June 3, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

June 3, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

June 3, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

June 3, 2023

15:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

June 3, 2023

8:00

Paramount +

Peru

June 3, 2023

9:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
11:50 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester United player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Bruno Fernandez, current attacking midfielder for Portugal and Manchester United. The youngster who defends the colors of the red devil's has become a fundamental piece in Manchester United's attack and will once again want to be the protagonist of the match, as he does with his great performances in every Premier League matchday.

11:45 PM4 hours ago

Latest Manchester United lineup:

D. Gea; D. Dalot, H. Maguire, V. Lindelöf, T. Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; J. Sancho, B. Fernandes, A. Garnacho; M. Rashford.
11:40 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward of the citizens, the Norwegian Haaland. The current killer of the Citizen area has amazed all and sundry in the Premier League, since he arrived at Manchester City he started to break the nets and quickly took the overall scoring lead, taking a big lead over the other strikers. Haaland is a player with a great strength and definition that make him dangerous for opponents so Leeds United will have to play a perfect defensive game if they want to nullify the Norwegian striker.

11:35 PM5 hours ago

Last Manchester City line-up:

Ederson; J. Stones, M. Akanji, A. Laporte, Walker; K. De Bruyne, Rodri, I. Gündogan; B. Silva, E. Haaland, P. Foden.
11:30 PM5 hours ago

Background:

Manchester City and Manchester united have met on a total of 189 occasions (58 wins for the citizens, 53 draws, 78 wins for the red devil's) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Manchester City have scored 263 goals, while 268 goals have been scored by Manchester United. Their last duel dates back to the 20th matchday of the current championship where Manchester City lost 1-2 against Manchester United.
11:25 PM5 hours ago

About the Stadium

Wembley Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the practice of soccer in the city of Wembley, England. In this stadium, the final matches of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Play-Offs of the EFL Championship and lower divisions are played to define the winner of the promotion matches.  It is also the home of the England national team for friendly and official matches.

With 90,000 seats, it is the largest soccer stadium in England, the largest stadium in the United Kingdom and the second largest stadium in Europe. On March 24, 2008 the stadium was finally inaugurated in a match between the England and Italy U-21 teams.

11:20 PM5 hours ago

Against the tide

On the other hand, Manchester United will seek to achieve the feat of defeating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that seems unattainable and difficult to overcome, however, the Red Devil's team managed to turn around the adversity after having a bad start to the campaign, but under Ten Hag they managed to return to position themselves in the top four of the Premier League and win the Carabao Cup, so there are arguments for United to triumph in this last match at Wembley.
11:15 PM5 hours ago

Looking to make history

This season Manchester City is close to making one of its most historic campaigns of its existence, as the team led by Pep Guardiola has just won the Premier League championship three times, after being in second place for more than 30 rounds, Manchester City managed to overcome the situation and win the season's title. Likewise, a few days ago, the Citizens defeated Madrid to return to the UEFA Champions League and win another attempt to be crowned kings of Europe for the first time. Now, before reaching the big game, they must beat Manchester United in the FA Cup Grand Final and be crowned the oldest tournament in England.  
11:10 PM5 hours ago

For Glory at the mythical Wembley Stadium

The last match of the 22/23 season and perhaps the most important to close the soccer year in England has arrived, once again Wembley Stadium is dressed up to receive the great FA Cup final, the oldest club tournament in the world will have a new champion when Manchester City and Manchester United face each other in one of the most special editions of the city's derby since Wembley. In this last match that will close the oldest competition in English soil, Manchester City will arrive in the highest spirits after winning the Premier League in a true comeback over Arsenal and clinching their third league championship, also, just days before playing the Grand Final of the Champions League, they will seek to add one more title in the season and arrive at the best possible level to the most important match for Pep Guardiola and company. On the other side, Manchester United seemed to start playing great soccer in the middle of the season and were aiming to fight for the Premier League title, however, after the elimination against Sevilla, the red devil's team began to fall into decline in the final stretch of the season, missing the opportunity to get into the fight for the title and only focusing on securing Champions League places, now, in their last game and after winning the Carabao Cup, Manchester United will seek to add one more trophy with the FA Cup and give them one more joy in the season.
11:05 PM5 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played at Wembley Stadium, in Wembley, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
11:00 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 FA Cup: Manchester City vs Manchester United!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
