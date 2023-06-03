River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 AM6 minutes ago

Tune in here River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:55 AM11 minutes ago

How to watch River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX + and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:50 AM16 minutes ago

What time is River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia of June 3rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:30 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on VIX +, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount +
Spain: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

3:45 AM21 minutes ago

Key player - Defensa y Justicia

In Defensa y Justicia the presence of Nicolás Fernández stands out. The 27-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has eight goals and one assist in 18 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has a total of 1441 minutes.

3:40 AM26 minutes ago

Key player - River Plate

In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out in River Plate. The 22-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has six goals and one assist in 17 games played, being a starter in nine of them. He has played 789 minutes in total.

3:35 AM31 minutes ago

River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia history

These two teams have met on eight occasions. The statistics are in favor of Defensa y Justicia, which has been victorious on three occasions, while River Plate has been victorious on two occasions, leaving a balance of three draws.

In the four encounters with River Plate at home, the balance is in favor of the Falcons, who won two games, while the Millonarios won one, leaving a balance of one draw.

3:30 AM36 minutes ago

Defensa y Justicia

Defensa y Justicia has had an acceptable performance so far in the tournament. The fifth place is a sign of the improvement they have had with respect to previous competitions, however, they need a victory to consolidate their position among the top of the table, since everything they can add up between now and the end of the year to have a place in international tournaments is key.

3:25 AM41 minutes ago

River Plate

River Plate comes to this match with the intention of achieving a victory that will keep them firmly in the lead of the competition. The team is in a decisive part of the semester, as in a few days it will have a key duel in the Copa Libertadores, where it is not going through its best moment, so it will have to give more than 100% to overcome both challenges.

3:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 83,214 spectators.
3:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo