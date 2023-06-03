River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX + and Paramount +
What time is River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:30 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on VIX +, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount +
Spain: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Defensa y Justicia
In Defensa y Justicia the presence of Nicolás Fernández stands out. The 27-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has eight goals and one assist in 18 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has a total of 1441 minutes.
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate, the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out in River Plate. The 22-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has six goals and one assist in 17 games played, being a starter in nine of them. He has played 789 minutes in total.
River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia history
These two teams have met on eight occasions. The statistics are in favor of Defensa y Justicia, which has been victorious on three occasions, while River Plate has been victorious on two occasions, leaving a balance of three draws.
In the four encounters with River Plate at home, the balance is in favor of the Falcons, who won two games, while the Millonarios won one, leaving a balance of one draw.
Defensa y Justicia
Defensa y Justicia has had an acceptable performance so far in the tournament. The fifth place is a sign of the improvement they have had with respect to previous competitions, however, they need a victory to consolidate their position among the top of the table, since everything they can add up between now and the end of the year to have a place in international tournaments is key.
River Plate
River Plate comes to this match with the intention of achieving a victory that will keep them firmly in the lead of the competition. The team is in a decisive part of the semester, as in a few days it will have a key duel in the Copa Libertadores, where it is not going through its best moment, so it will have to give more than 100% to overcome both challenges.