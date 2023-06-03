Cremonese vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from Salernitana: Antonio Candreva
The 36 year old Italian midfielder is having a good season for Salernitana; since he is the 2 goalscorer of the team behind Boulaye Dia (he is injured and will not play tomorrow) Candreva has 7 goals and 4 assists in 34 games. Will the veteran midfielder appear tomorrow vs Cremonese?
Player to watch from Cremonese: Daniel Ciofani
The 37-year-old Italian striker is having a good season with Cremonese. Despite being 37 years old, he continues to play with everything, since this season he has scored 8 goals. Will he appear tomorrow against Salernitana?
When and where to watch Cremonese vs Salernitana?
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last XI from Salernitana
Vincenzo Fiorillo; Dylan Bronn, William Troost-Ekong, Lorenzo Pirola; Grigoris Kastanjs, Tonny Vilhena, Lassana Coulibaly, Pasquale Mazzochi; Antonio Candreva, Erik Botheim; Krysztof Piatek
Last XI from Cremonese
Mouhamadou Sarr; Emanuele Valeri, Luka Lochoshvili, Matteo Bianchetti, Alex Ferrari, Leonardo Sernicola; Pablo Galdames, Soualiho Meite, Charles Pickel; Daniel Ciofani, Frank Tsadjout
Argentina: 4:00 pm
Bolivia: 3:00 pm
Brazil: 4:00 pm
Chile: 2:00 pm
Colombia: 1:00 pm
Ecuador: 1:00 pm
USA (ET): 3:00 pm
Spain: 9:00 pm
Mexico: 1:00 pm
Paraguay: 3:00 pm
Peru 1:00 pm
Uruguay: 3:00 pm
Venezuela: 2:00
Salernitana come from a last minute win!
Saleritana are having a really good season (for being a team having only played 2 seasons in Serie A) They are in 15th place with 42 points; 9 wins, 15 draws and 13 losses. Last matchday they won 3-2 vs Udinese thanks to a 90+6 goal from the Nigerian defender Troost-Ekong. Will Salernitana win tomorrow?
Cremonese come from an unfortunate loss!
Cremonese is the second team to go down to Serie B (after Sampdoria) They have 24 points; 4 wins, 12 draws and 21 losses. But last matchday was unfortunate for them. They faced Lazio and lost from a last minute goal. The match started with a goal from Hysaj, followed from a Milinkovic-Savic goal, but Cremonese did not give up, they scored 2 consecutive goals Pablo Galdames in the 54th minute and an own goal from Lazzari in the 58th minute. It was looking like a draw, but in the 89th minute Milinkovic Savic got Lazio the 3 points. Will Cremonese win tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
The Giovanni Zini Stadium, located in Cremona, Italy, will be the venue for this duel between the Cremonese, who are already relegated, and the Salernitana, who seeks to snatch the fourteenth place from Empoli. This stadium has a capacity for 20,641 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Cremonese vs Salernitana Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Cremonese and Salernitana corresponding to matchday 38 of the Serie A. The meeting will take place in Stadio Giovanni Zini. It will start at 1:00 pm