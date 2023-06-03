Torino vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Serie A 2023 Match
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Torino vs Inter; As well as recent information of the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
Player to watch from Inter: Lautaro Martinez

The 25 year old Argentinian striker is having a really good season in Serie A, since he has scored 21 goals and assisted 6 times, making him the player with the most goal involvements in Inter, and the second player with most goal involvements in the Serie A behind Victor Osimhen (he has 29 goal involvements, and Lautaro has 27.) Last matchday he scored the 3rd goal for Inter and assisted the first goal. Will the Argentinian striker appear tomorrow vs Torino?

Player to watch from Torino: Antonio Sanabria

The 27 year old Paraguayan striker is having a really good season with Torino. He is in the top 10 goalscorers in the Serie A with 12 goals, drawing with Domenico Berardi, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ciro Immobile and Olivier Giroud. And also, he has 4 assists, making him the player with most goal involvements in Torino. Last matchday he did not score any of the 4 goals against Spezia, but he assisted the 4th goal. The matchday before that, he scored the goal that gave Torino one point against Fiorentina. Will Antonio Sanabria appear tomorrow against Inter

 

When and where to watch Torino vs Inter

The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last XI from Inter

Andre Onana; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez 
Last XI from Torino

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Ricardo Rodriguez, Alessandro Buongiorno, Perr Schuurs; Mergim Vojvoda, Ivan Ilic, Samuele Ricci, Wilfred Singo; Nikola Vlasic, Aleksei Miranchuk; Antonio Sanabria.
Times for the match

Some of the times for the match 

Argentina: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 12:30 pm
Brazil: 1:30 pm

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 10:30 am
Ecuador:10:30 am

USA (ET):12:30 pm

Spain: 5:30 pm

Mexico: 10:30 am

Paraguay: 12:30 pm

Peru: 10:30 am

Uruguay: 12:30 pm

Venezuela:11:30 am

Inter come from a tough win.

Simone Inzaghi's team is having a blast of a season, because they are in 3rd place in the Serie A with 69 points; 22 wins, 3 draws and 12 losses. Even though it has been one of the seasons with the most losses they are still in third place and two points behind Lazio. Their worse season was the 16/17 where they lost 14 times. 

 

Last matchday Inter where under pressure against Atalanta, since they scratched a 3-2 victory. The goals came from Lukaku, Barella and Lautaro Martinez. The Atalanta goalscorers where Mario Pasalic and an own goal from Andre Onana. 

 

Inter are not only focusing on getting second place in the Serie A, since they are in the final of the UEFA Champions League, and they are facing Manchester City. Will Inter be able to finish second place tomorrow?

Torino come from a great victory

Ivan Juric's team is having a very good season in Serie A; they are in ninth place with 53 points; 14 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses, if tomorrow they lose against Inter and Monza wins against Atalanta and Bologna wins against Lecce, they could drop to 11th place.

Last game was an easy victory for Il Toro, as they thrashed Spezia 4-0 away from home with goals from Samuele Ricci, Ivan Ilic, Yann Karamoh and an own goal from Przemyslaw Wisniewski. And also, they have a great run of no losses in the last 5 matches, since they drew twice and won three times.

Will Torino be able to pull off a home win against Inter Milan?

Where will the match be?

The Stadio Olímpico Grande Torino, located in Turin, Italy, will host this duel between Inter, who seeks to steal second place from Lazio, and Torino, who seeks to stay in ninth place in Serie A. This stadium has a capacity for 27,958 fans.

This stadium is not well known around the world, only in Italy, since it belongs to a team that has done great things in the Serie A. But it has been the site of an important competition; In Euro 1980, 3 games were played in this wonderful stadium: Greece 0-0 West Germany, Belgium 1-1 England and England 0-1 Italy.

In addition, 26 years later, the opening ceremony of the Turin 2006 Olympic Games was held in this stadium

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Torino vs Inter Live Updates!

The match is between Torino vs Inter corresponding to matchday 38 of the Serie A. The meeting will take place in Stadio Olympic Grande Torino. It will start at 10:30 am


 

