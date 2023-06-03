Torino vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch from Inter: Lautaro Martinez
Player to watch from Torino: Antonio Sanabria
When and where to watch Torino vs Inter
Last XI from Inter
Last XI from Torino
Inter come from a tough win.
Last matchday Inter where under pressure against Atalanta, since they scratched a 3-2 victory. The goals came from Lukaku, Barella and Lautaro Martinez. The Atalanta goalscorers where Mario Pasalic and an own goal from Andre Onana.
Inter are not only focusing on getting second place in the Serie A, since they are in the final of the UEFA Champions League, and they are facing Manchester City. Will Inter be able to finish second place tomorrow?
Torino come from a great victory
Last game was an easy victory for Il Toro, as they thrashed Spezia 4-0 away from home with goals from Samuele Ricci, Ivan Ilic, Yann Karamoh and an own goal from Przemyslaw Wisniewski. And also, they have a great run of no losses in the last 5 matches, since they drew twice and won three times.
Will Torino be able to pull off a home win against Inter Milan?
Where will the match be?
This stadium is not well known around the world, only in Italy, since it belongs to a team that has done great things in the Serie A. But it has been the site of an important competition; In Euro 1980, 3 games were played in this wonderful stadium: Greece 0-0 West Germany, Belgium 1-1 England and England 0-1 Italy.
In addition, 26 years later, the opening ceremony of the Turin 2006 Olympic Games was held in this stadium
