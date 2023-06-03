Empoli vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Watch Empoli vs Lazio Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Empoli vs Lazio match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Open quotes!
: "The best team will enter the field. We've always done it and we'll do it until the end of the year. at end. – It is strong, you can see the coach's hand both in the non-possession phases." possession. Personally, I understand that, Sarri’s esteem is high. It's high". "We are going to play against the second in the standings - underlines Zanetti -, they had an extraordinary championship. We want to make our kind of game, trying to test our style even more. we will have the opportunity to test against a team that won and put anyone in trouble." It is also time for Zanetti to take stock, starting by identifying the most critical moment of the season. " It must be said that we were always outside the relegation zone, but there was a period when we had a crisis of results and we had to dig inside ourselves to find the reasons - remember -. I would sign to repeat a season like this for the future. I want to thank everyone who worked with us, behind her there is a whole group of people who served our purpose". On her future, and the rumors that she would be on the Turin bank in case of farewell Juric, Zanetti explains that "the question is what? It’s quite simple, my position is clear. I have a two-year contract, what matters is that I have a contract. the programming. There is also the question of the director, but it is not the issue. It's okay for me to talk about it. I'm very close to Accardi (who could go to Lazio and ed) me, he believed in me and the two of us were one. there will be some things that need to be clarified and planned and the assessments will be done from there"." This is done in all clubs - he adds -, we simply hope to talk about it in silence. My priority is - the Empoli. I want to respect the contract, I have always put the company where I work in first place". " on Monday - concludes Zanetti - I think we'll meet". That's it! This is done in all companies - he adds -, we simply waited to talk about it with firm bowls. the Empoli. I want to respect the contract, I have always put the company where I work in first place". " on Monday - concludes Zanetti - I think we'll meet". That's it! This is done in all companies - he adds -, we simply waited to talk about it with firm bowls. the Empoli. I want to respect the contract, I have always put the company where I work in first place". " on Monday - concludes Zanetti - I think we meet".
Empoli likely!
Vicario; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi; Bandinelli, Grassi, Akpa Akpro, Fazzini, Cambiaghi; Picolli.
How does Empoli arrive?
Empoli arrives for the game with no more chances of being relegated to the second division. The team has 43 points, 12 above Spazia, the first team within the relegation zone. Empoli has a campaign of 10 wins, 13 draws and 14 defeats, conceding 47 goals and scoring 37. The team arrives for the duel against Lazio with five undefeated games and without conceding a goal in the last eight clashes.
Already in the Champions!
The team from the Italian capital is playing to secure the second place in Serie A, already in the top 10. has a defined objective.
Possible Lazio!
Provadel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Vecino, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobili.
How do you get to Lazio?
Lazio arrives for the duel with a lot of morale, after winning the last two games for Serie A, being three games in a row undefeated, where it reached 71 points. With the punishment of Juventus, the team from the capital regained the vice-leadership. Lazio has already established itself. qualified for the next edition of the Champions League.
LAZIO!
The game will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani
The Empoli vs Lazio game will be played at San Juan del Stadio Carlo Castellani, with a capacity of 16,284 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Serie A: Empoli vs Lazio live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.