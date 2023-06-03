Israel vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch U-20 World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Israel vs Brazil live of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Israel vs Brazil live corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium. Do not lose detail of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Israel vs Brazil online and live from the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup?
This is the start time of the Israel vs Brazil match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. at Canais Globo
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
Colombia: 12:30 pm on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 12:30 pm on DIRECTV
USA (ET): 1:30 p.m. on Telemundo, Fox Sports
Spain: 6:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on VIX+
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on DIRECTV
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Marcos Leonardo, a must see player!
The Brazilian midfielder is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at Santos, he will have more opportunities to show his quality and help for the team to obtain another title in the Brasileirao for the next year. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the national team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. He started the U-20 World Cup in a good way, at the moment he has 4 goals and X assists in 4 games played.
How does Brazil arrive?
The Verdeamarela team appears in this duel with the aim of winning the U-20 World Cup, they finished in first place in Group D above Italy, Nigeria and the Dominican Republic, after 2 wins and 1 loss, with these results they entered the Round of 16 where they left Tunisia out, without complications, with a 4-1 win. The Brazilians arrive as one of the favorites for the title of this U-20 World Cup and will seek to continue his way in the best form in the championship. Those led by Ramón Menezes arrive at this U-20 World Cup with some interesting names, with Marquinhos, Jean Pedroso, Arthur, Matheus Martin, Marcos Leonardo and Sávio being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in the First Division of their country and some of them are even looking for minutes in European football, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Dor Tugerman, a must see player!
The top star of this generation and striker for Maccabi Tel Aviv comes to this U-20 World Cup with the aim of continuing to show his great potential and show why he is already playing in the first division. The Israeli is part of the rotation of the Israel team and this season he played 15 games with the first team, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists coming from the bench. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has.
How does Israel get here?
The Israel team enters the U-20 World Cup with a generation that is expected a lot, since these guys have had great football growth in recent years. Israel was part of Group C together with Colombia, Japan and Senegal, everything indicated that they would not make it through the phase, however with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, they managed to place second in the group and advance to the Eighth Final, once there they left Uzbekistan out by the minimum. Those led by Ofir Haim are not favorites to go to the next round, but this team has already given surprises in the tournament and there could be one more. This generation of footballers features interesting players who are looking to grab a starting position in different parts of the African continent and some in Europe. Among the most outstanding players we find Dor Tugerman, Roy Nawi, Anan Khalaili and Omer Senior, several of these guys are already part of the Israeli league and others are fighting to be considered in teams outside their country. We will see how far these young people can go.
Where's the game?
The San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium located in the city of San Juan, Argentina will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 25,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2011.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Israel vs. Brazil match, corresponding to the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup Quarterfinals. The match will take place at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, at 1:30 p.m. sharp.