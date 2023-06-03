Colombia vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch U-20 World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Colombia vs. Italy live of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Colombia vs Italy live corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium. Do not lose detail of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Colombia vs. Italy online and live from the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup?
This is the start time of the Colombia vs Italy match in various countries:
Argentina: 18 hours on DIRECTV
Bolivia: 17 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 18 hours in Canais Globo
Chile: 18 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 16 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 16 hours on DIRECTV
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on Telemundo, Fox Sports
Spain: 22 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 15 hours on VIX+
Paraguay: 18 hours without Transmission
Peru: 16 hours on DIRECTV
Uruguay: 18 hours on DIRECTV
Venezuela: 17 hours on DIRECTV
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Óscar Cortés, a must see player!
The top star of this generation and winger of the Millionaires arrives at this U-20 World Cup with the purpose of continuing to show his great potential and demonstrate the reason why he is already playing in the first division of Colombia. The Colombian is part of the team's rotation and this season he has played 16 games with the first team, scoring 6 goals and 3 assists coming from the bench. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has.
How does Colombia get here?
The Colombians enter the U-20 World Cup with a generation of which much is expected, since these boys have had great growth in football in recent years. Colombia was part of Group C together with Israel, Japan and Colombia, everything indicates that the duel against the Italians will be key to define the possibilities of advancing to the next round and determine how far this team can go. Those led by Héctor Cardenas are not favorites to lift the youth title, but they are expected to have a good tournament and get to the next round. This generation of footballers presents interesting players who are looking to gain a starting position in different teams within of his country. Among the most outstanding players we find Oscar Cortés, Gustavo Puerta, Yasér Asprilla, Tomás Gutierrez and Fernando Álvarez, several of these guys are already part of the Colombian league and others are fighting to be considered in teams outside their country. We will see how far these young people can go.
Cesare Casedei, a must see player!
The Italian midfielder is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes at Chelsea, he will have more opportunities to show his quality and help for the team to have a good season in the Premier League for next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 6 goals and 1 assist in 28 games played.
How does Italy arrive?
The Italian team will participate in this duel with the aim of getting among the best 4 in the competition and the Italians will face the Colombian team in the Quarterfinals. Italy was part of Group D along with Brazil, Nigeria and the Dominican Republic, where they finished in second place behind Brazil with 6 points, after 2 wins and 1 loss. Italy arrives as one of the favorites for the title of this U-20 World Cup and they will seek to continue the championship in the best way. Those led by Carmine Nunziata come to this U-20 World Cup with some interesting names, with Tommaso Baldanzi, Cesare Casadei, Francesco Esposita, Gabriele Guarino and Matteo Pratti being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in Italian soccer and some of them are even looking for minutes in other parts of European soccer, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium located in the city of San Juan, Argentina will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 25,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2011.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Colombia vs. Italy match, corresponding to the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup Quarterfinals. The match will take place at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, at 5:00 p.m. sharp.