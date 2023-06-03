AC Ajaccio vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match
Vavel

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here AC Ajaccio vs Marseille Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Ajaccio vs Marseille match for the Ligue 1.
2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is the AC Ajaccio vs Marseille match for Ligue 1 2023?

This is the start time of the game AC Ajaccio vs Marseille of June 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 8:00 PM on Eurosport Player Spain.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Last lineup ofMarseille

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Pau López, Samuel Gigot, Sead Kolasinac, Leonardo Balerdi, Jordan Veretout, Valentin Rongier, Jonathan Clauss, Cengiz Ünder, Alexis Sánchez, Matteo Guendouzi and Ruslan Malinovskyi.
2:45 AMan hour ago

Last lineup of AC Ajaccio

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Benjamin Leroy, Cédric Avinel, Oumar Gonzalez, Youssouf Koné, Mohamed Youssouf, Mathieu Coutadeur, Vincent Marchetti, Kevin Spadanuda, Riad Nouri, Bevic Moussiti-Oko and Mounaim El Idrissy.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Players to watch for Marseille

There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for the offense of Marseille. The first is the Chilean Alexis Sánchez (#70), he plays in the forward position and is the leader in the offense. He is the team's top scorer this season with 14 goals in 34 games played. He scored two goals in the last match against Clermont Foot and he doesn't plan to stop. Next up is defenseman Jonathan Clauss (#7), in 33 games played he has 10 assists which makes him the team's highest assister this season and we could possibly see him make his 11th assist of this tournament on Saturday. Finally, defender Nuno Tavares (#30), in Ligue 1, has 6 goals in 30 games played, making him the second highest scorer on the team and we could see him score on Saturday.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Marseille in the tournament

A few months ago the 2023-2023 season of Ligue 1 began, Marseille seeks to have a great tournament and be the champion. They started the tournament very well by achieving 22 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses, which gives them 73 points, with which they are in third position in the general table. Last season they came close to winning the tournament and their goal this year is to win first place, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on May 27, it resulted in a loss against Brest, the score was 2-1 at the Stade Vélodrome and thus they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

AC Ajaccio Players to Watch

There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for AC Ajaccio's offense. The first is Mounaim El Idrissy (#7), he plays in the striker position and is the leader in offense. He is the team's top scorer this season with 6 goals in 32 games played. He scored in the last game against Troyes in Ligue 1 and he is not going to stop. The next player is Vincent Marchetti (#8), in 30 games played he has 2 assists which makes him the team's second highest assister this season and we could possibly see him make his third assist of this tournament on Saturday. Finally, midfielder Youcef Belaïli (#10), in Ligue 1, has 6 goals in 23 games played, making him the team's second highest scorer and we could see him score on Saturday against Marseille.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

AC Ajaccio in the tournament

The Ajaccio team had a bad start to the season, having won 6 games, tied 5 and lost 26, giving them 23 points. With their last loss of the tournament they finished in the 19th position of the general table. This season they are looking to save themselves from relegation and to do so they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was against Troyes on May 27, where they lost 3-0 at the Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis and thus got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and having their fans support them.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

The Stade François-Coty is located in Ajaccio, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 10,660 spectators and is the home of AC Ajaccio of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on July 18, 1965 and cost 90 million French francs.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Ligue 1 2023: AC Ajaccio vs Marseille!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo