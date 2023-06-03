Celtic vs Inverness LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Cup 2023 Final

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Celtic vs Inverness Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celtic vs Inverness Scottish Cup match.
What time is the Celtic vs Inverness match for Scottish Cup Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Inverness of June 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 5:30 PM on LaLiga Sports TV.
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 5:30 PM on LaLiga Sports TV.
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Inverness latest lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Marc Ridgers, Robbie Deas, Daniel Devine, Cameron Harper, Wallace Duffy, Sean Welsh, Scott Allardice, Daniel Mackay, Jay Henderson, Billy McKay, and Nathan Shaw.
Marc Ridgers, Robbie Deas, Daniel Devine, Cameron Harper, Wallace Duffy, Sean Welsh, Scott Allardice, Daniel Mackay, Jay Henderson, Billy McKay, and Nathan Shaw.
Celtic latest lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Joe Hart, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor, Alistair Johnston, Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, and James Forrest.
Joe Hart, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor, Alistair Johnston, Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, and James Forrest.
Inverness Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Inverness' attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Celtic. The first is forward Billy McKay (#9) who is the most important player on the team. The freshman is the team's leading scorer with 13 goals in 34 games played. Next up is Sean Welsh (#4), he plays in the midfielder position and in the Scottish Premiership he has managed 6 assists making him the highest assister on the team. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Celtic multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, 22-year-old midfielder Nathan Shaw (#22) has scored 9 goals in 32 games played, making him the second highest scorer. He's a great header so we could see him score on Saturday.
Inverness in the tournament
Inverness plays in the first division of Scotland, they started the tournament from the fourth round of the tournament and winning 4-0 against Queen's Park. In the fifth round they defeated Livingston 3-0, in the quarterfinals they faced Kilmarnock and won 2-1. To get their ticket to the grand final they had to face Falkirk, where they won 3-0 and thus advanced to the next round. Their last game was on April 29, ending in a 3-0 win against Falkirk at Hampden Park and thus they secured another tournament win. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Celtic Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team, they are the team's best players in the tournament and they are responsible for Celtic's offense. We start with 27-year-old Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi (#8) and it's his second year on the team. In 36 games played as a starter he has managed to score 27 goals which makes him the team's top scorer in the Scottish Premiership. He has been scoring a goal for 4 consecutive games and he does not intend to stop. Next up is Matt O'Riley (#33), the 22-year-old midfielder has notched 10 assists in 38 games and is the team's top assister. At his young age he has managed to start and is a very consistent player so we should keep an eye on him. Finally, the striker Liel Abada (#11) who has been a great substitute who always gives the team a great change when he enters the field, is the third highest scorer in the team with 10 goals in 34 games and we could see him score on Saturday .
Celtic FC in the tournament
Celtic is one of the best teams in Scotland, starting the tournament from the fourth round of the tournament and winning 5-0 against Greenock Morton. In the fifth round they defeated St Mirren 5-1, in the quarterfinals they faced Heart of Midlothian and won 3-0. To get their ticket to the grand final they had to face Rangers, where they won 1-0 and thus they advanced to the next round. Their last game was on April 30, ending in a 1-0 win against Rangers at Hampden Park and that way they got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Hampden Park will host this match, it is the stadium of Queen's Park FC. It is located in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, and has a capacity of 51,886 spectators. It was inaugurated on October 31, 1903 and had a reconstruction in 1999.