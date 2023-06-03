NYCFC vs New England Revolution preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC host the New England Revolution at Yankee Stadium looking to snap a seven-match winless run in all competitions.

The Boys In Blue have slipped to consecutive 3-1 defeats against Philadelphia and Cincinnati and find themselves second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

In much the same manner, New England has played out their last two matches with the same scoreline, 3-3 against Chicago and Atlanta which extended the Revolution's own winless run to four matches.

Team news

NYCFC

Thiago Martins is the only absentee for the Boys In Blue as the defender is suffering from a lower-body injury.

New England Revolution

Dylan Borrero (ACL surgery), Brandon Bye (left shoulder), Nacho Gil (right leg), Henry Kessler (hamstring surgery), Maciel (left Achilles) and Tommy McNamara (left leg) are all sidelined while Damian Rivera is away on international duty with Costa Rica.

Gustavo Bou returned to the side against Atlanta after missing four games with a left leg injury, though he was an unused substitute.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Barraza; Gray, Chanot, Turnbull, Magno; Parks, Sands; Rodriguez; Pereira, Segal, Ledezma

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Farrell, Makoun, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck; Blessing, C. Gil, Boateng; Wood

Ones to watch

Talles Magno

After a breakout campaign that saw him register seven goals and ten assists in 2022, the 20-year-old Brazilian has three goals and an assist this season.

Magno headed home in the teams' 1-1 draw earlier this season and has found the back of the net in two of his last three appearances against New England.

Djordje Petrovic

The Revolution have conceded 11 times in their last four matches as the back-line has let their outstanding goalkeeper down and put him under extreme pressure.

Petrovic has been at his best against NYCFC, making seven saves in his last two appearances against the Boys In Blue.

Previous meetings

On April 1, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in New England with Magno cancelling out Carles Gil's opener.

The Revolution took the lead in the 70th minute as Bobby Wood slid a pass to Gil who beat his defender and sent a low shot past NYCFC goalkeeper Luis Barraza.

Magno then leveled as he headed home a corner kick by Gabriel Pereira with ten minutes left.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tony Husband as the play-by-play man and former New England great Taylor Twellman as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 3:30pm Eastern time.