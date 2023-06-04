Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Villarreal vs Atletico de Madrid live, In this last game of the league where the future of many teams will be decided. As well as the latest information from the Stadium Madrigal. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Villarreal vs Atleti Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023.

USA Time: 12:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channeland Live Streamings for Villarreal vs Atlético de Madrid: match for the in LaLigaMatch?

This is the start time of the game Villarreal vs Atlético de Madrid: of Sunday June 4, 2023 in several countries:

Villarreal's player to watch

Nicolas Jackson is the scorer of the yellow submarine with 25 games, he has scored 11 goals and 4 goals being the best element in the offense. He beat his teammates Jose Luis Morales and Gerad Romero who finished with 7 goals.
Griezmann's best season

Antoine Griezmann is the player to follow of Atletico Madrid, in a great season of the Frenchman, after his return to Madrid, with 37 games he has made 15 goals and 15 assists.  About Grizi: Nahuel Molina spoke about the French striker and was happy to have the seven-player of the colchoneros: "It is very nice to share the field with him, happy to have him in the team and continue improving".

 

All the matches of the last matchday at the same time

The last and the penultimate matchday were played on the same day and at the same time. To define the issue of the promoted and relegated teams plus the ones that are going to the second division. With the last place pending between Celta Vigo and Valladolid. These two teams do not play anything in the case of the yellow submarine and colchoneros. 
How does Villarreal arrive?

Villarreal comes into this game with a defeat against rayo vallecano. The last time they played at home they won 2-0 against Cadiz. But they will be looking to say goodbye in a special way because the last time they played against Atlético de Madrid they won 0-2. 
The yellow submarine ends the competition with 63 units in the fifth position today and will also be in European competitions again in the Europa league. 
How does Atleti arrive?

Atletico Madrid comes to this closing match of the league with a resounding victory of 2 goals to one against Real Sociedad, a match that was very important for Griezmann and Nahuel Molina who were the scorers of the match.
Today they will face Villarreal again in away condition, Espanyol was the last visit that the colchonero team had, tying 3 goals.
The team coached by Cholo Simeone is no longer playing for anything, they will finish in position 3 with 76 points, going directly to the Champions League. 
We could expect an alternative lineup, giving priority to players who have not had so many minutes.  El Cholo talked about the best moment his team had: "We qualified for the goal that the club asks for every year, the team has done a great job, I thank the guys because they show what a team is. Without having great players is to have little chance of achieving the objectives, this season was very hard, the team showed character, criticism is always there".
