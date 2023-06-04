Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Live Score
How to watch Villarreal vs Atleti Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channeland Live Streamings for Villarreal vs Atlético de Madrid: match for the in LaLigaMatch?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
18:30 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
10:30 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
11:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Villarreal's player to watch
Griezmann's best season
All the matches of the last matchday at the same time
How does Villarreal arrive?
The yellow submarine ends the competition with 63 units in the fifth position today and will also be in European competitions again in the Europa league.
How does Atleti arrive?
Today they will face Villarreal again in away condition, Espanyol was the last visit that the colchonero team had, tying 3 goals.
The team coached by Cholo Simeone is no longer playing for anything, they will finish in position 3 with 76 points, going directly to the Champions League.
We could expect an alternative lineup, giving priority to players who have not had so many minutes. El Cholo talked about the best moment his team had: "We qualified for the goal that the club asks for every year, the team has done a great job, I thank the guys because they show what a team is. Without having great players is to have little chance of achieving the objectives, this season was very hard, the team showed character, criticism is always there".