Napoli vs Sampdoria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

Tune in here Napoli vs Sampdoria Live Score in Serie A 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Sampdoria match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US | Week 38.
What time is Napoli vs Sampdoria match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Sampdoria of June 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Brasil: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Chile: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Colombia: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Estados Unidos (ET): 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
España: 5:30 PM por confirmar
México: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Paraguay: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Perú: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Uruguay: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Last games Napoli vs Sampdoria
The Neapolitan team's dominance has been more than evident because they have won not only the last five, but the most recent eight games in a row on any field. Their most recent defeat came on the road when they lost 3-0.
Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli, Serie A 2023
Napoli 1-0 Sampdoria, Serie A 2022
Sampdoria 0-4 Napoli, Serie A 2021
Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli, Serie A 2021
Napoli 2-1 Sampdoria, Serie A 2020
Key Player Sampdoria
The one who will surely have a tough afternoon due to the constant pressure he may be under in 90 minutes is goalkeeper Martin Turk, who will have to have a good afternoon to keep the game closed for as long as possible with his saves in order to close the game with a win.
Key player Napoli
What a season African Victor Osimhen has had, scoring 25 goals in the 31 games he has played in, 29 of which he has started. Last week he scored a brace in the draw at home to Bologna and he wants to tie his scoring title with another goal. The interesting thing will be to see if he returns to Napoli next season, since there are several teams that will pay a good amount of money to get him.
Last lineup Sampdoria
22 Martin Turk, 17 Bram Nuytinck, 2 Bruno Amione, 5 Marios Oikonomou, 8 Tomas Rincon, 20 Harry Winks, 37 Mehdi Leris, 3 Tommaso Augello, 59 Alessandro Zanoli, 27 Fabio Quagliarella, 23 Manolo Gabbiadini.
Last lineup Napoli
95 Pierluigi Gollini, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 17 Mathias Olivera, 19 Bartosz Bereszynski, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 99 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 9 Victor Osimhen, 77 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 23 Alessio Zerbin.
Sampdoria: the last goodbye
The opposite happened with Sampdoria, a legendary team in Serie A that could not give the expected results since the beginning of the season and more than a month ago was relegated, so this will be the last game they have in the First Division, because the Second Division awaits them, however, they will try to say goodbye in the best way and what better if they can beat the champion.
Napoli: bid farewell as champions
It seems that the technical director Luciano Spalleti will no longer be with the team for the following season after having achieved several titles with Napoli, so the team will try to close in the best way the best season they have had in 30 years and they will try to finish it today with a victory in front of their fans.
The Kick-off
The Napoli vs Sampdoria match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Napoli vs Sampdoria!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.