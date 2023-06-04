Napoli vs Sampdoria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:30 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Napoli vs Sampdoria Live Score in Serie A 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Sampdoria match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US | Week 38.
2:25 AMan hour ago

What time is Napoli vs Sampdoria match for Serie A 2023?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Sampdoria of June 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Brasil: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Chile: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Colombia: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Estados Unidos (ET): 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

España: 5:30 PM por confirmar

México: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Paraguay: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Perú: 11:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Uruguay: 1:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

2:20 AMan hour ago

Last games Napoli vs Sampdoria

The Neapolitan team's dominance has been more than evident because they have won not only the last five, but the most recent eight games in a row on any field. Their most recent defeat came on the road when they lost 3-0.

Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli, Serie A 2023

Napoli 1-0 Sampdoria, Serie A 2022

Sampdoria 0-4 Napoli, Serie A 2021

Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli, Serie A 2021

Napoli 2-1 Sampdoria, Serie A 2020

2:15 AMan hour ago

Key Player Sampdoria

The one who will surely have a tough afternoon due to the constant pressure he may be under in 90 minutes is goalkeeper Martin Turk, who will have to have a good afternoon to keep the game closed for as long as possible with his saves in order to close the game with a win.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Key player Napoli

What a season African Victor Osimhen has had, scoring 25 goals in the 31 games he has played in, 29 of which he has started. Last week he scored a brace in the draw at home to Bologna and he wants to tie his scoring title with another goal. The interesting thing will be to see if he returns to Napoli next season, since there are several teams that will pay a good amount of money to get him.
Foto: Los Angeles Times
Image: Los Angeles Times
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Sampdoria

22 Martin Turk, 17 Bram Nuytinck, 2 Bruno Amione, 5 Marios Oikonomou, 8 Tomas Rincon, 20 Harry Winks, 37 Mehdi Leris, 3 Tommaso Augello, 59 Alessandro Zanoli, 27 Fabio Quagliarella, 23 Manolo Gabbiadini.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Napoli

95 Pierluigi Gollini, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 17 Mathias Olivera, 19 Bartosz Bereszynski, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 99 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 9 Victor Osimhen, 77 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 23 Alessio Zerbin.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Sampdoria: the last goodbye

The opposite happened with Sampdoria, a legendary team in Serie A that could not give the expected results since the beginning of the season and more than a month ago was relegated, so this will be the last game they have in the First Division, because the Second Division awaits them, however, they will try to say goodbye in the best way and what better if they can beat the champion.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Napoli: bid farewell as champions

It seems that the technical director Luciano Spalleti will no longer be with the team for the following season after having achieved several titles with Napoli, so the team will try to close in the best way the best season they have had in 30 years and they will try to finish it today with a victory in front of their fans.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Napoli vs Sampdoria match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Napoli vs Sampdoria!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo