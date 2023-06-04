South Korea vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is South Korea vs Nigeria match for U-20 World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game South Korea vs Nigeria of June 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM on TyC Sports
Bolivia: 1:30 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 2:30 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 2:30 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM to be confirmed
Colombia: 12:30 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 12:30 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 1:30 PM on Telemundo
Spain: 7:30 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 11:30 AM ViX and TUDN Zone on VIX
Paraguay: 1:30 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 12:30 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 2:30 PM to be confirmed
Background South Korea vs Nigeria for the U-20 World Cup title
These two countries have never won at U-20 level, but they already know what it's like to play finals, as South Korea lost the title in 2019; while Nigeria were runners-up in 1989 and 2005.
Key Player Nigeria
Ibrahim Muhammad is a dangerous player with a lot of speed and good definition, as well as the one he had against Argentina to score one of the two goals and will be the Nigerian element to keep an eye on.
Key player South Korea
He is one of the leaders in the central defense, but he also has the ability to be a good reference in set pieces as he did on Thursday against Ecuador when he scored a goal, which is why Choi Seok-Hyun will be the player to watch this Sunday.
Last lineup Nigeria
21 Chijioke Aniagboso, 5 Abel Ogwuche, 12 Benjamin Fredrick, 3 Solomon Agbalaka, 6 Daniel Bameyi, 4 Daniel Daga, 8 Tochukwu Nnadi, 18 Samson Lawal, 9 Salim Lawal, 15 Jude Sunday, 11 Ibrahim Muhammad.
Last lineup South Korea
1 Kim Joon-Hong, 20 Kim Ji-Soo, 4 Choi Seok-Hyun, 13 Choi Ye-Hoon, 2 Park Chang-Woo, 14 Kang Sang-Yun, 6 Park Hyun-Bin, 10 Bae Jun-Ho, 7 Kim Yong-Hak, 9 Lee Young-Jun, 8 Lee Seung-Won.
Nigeria: Beware of Africans
As is customary in this type of category, Nigeria is a team to talk about and already did so last Wednesday when they eliminated hosts Argentina with a categorical 2-0 win, despite also having a very controversial celebration. In the Group Stage they defeated Dominican Republic and Italy, although they lost in the last group match against the always-favorite Brazil.
South Korea: making it to the last four
South Korea has been one of those countries that has played good soccer from the very first minute and this has led them to achieve good results to reach this stage. They started with a victory against France, drew in the Group Stage against Gambia and Honduras, but in the Round of 16 they won against Ecuador 3-2.
The Kick-off
The South Korea vs Nigeria match will be played at the Único Madre de Ciudades Stadium, in Santiago, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:30 pm ET.
