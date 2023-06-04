Atlante vs Tapatio Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Atlante vs Tapatio Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlante vs Tapatio match.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Atlante vs Tapatio match for Liga Expansion MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Atlante vs Tapatio of 3rd June in several countries:

Where to watch Atlante vs Tapatio?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

June 3, 2023

21:00 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

June 3, 2023

22:00

  

Bolivia

June 3, 2023

21:00

  

Brasil

June 3, 2023

22:00

  

Chile

June 3, 2023

22:00

  

Colombia

June 3, 2023

20:00

  

Ecuador

June 3, 2023

20:00

  

Spain

June 3, 2023

00:00

Fubo TV

Mexico

June 3, 2023

19:00

TUDN, VIX+

Peru

June 3, 2023

20:00

  
9:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Tapatio player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the rojiblanco striker and already known throughout the silver division; Jesus Brigido. The Mexican center forward is at the moment the best Mexican offensive player in the League and has been since the beginning of the season in perhaps the best version we have seen in his entire career, he has also participated directly or indirectly in Tapatio goals in all the days played and will want to continue increasing his advantage in this return of the champion of champions.

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Tapatio's last lineup:

E. García; M. Chávez, M. Gómez, J. Aguayo, D. Campillo; S. Pérez, O. Macías, D. Guajardo; C. Engelhart; J. Brigido, J. González.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Atlante player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the defender of the iron squad and known throughout the Expansion League; Francisco Reyes. The fullback has not only been Atlante's benchmark in the right sector this tournament, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival to Atlante's first team and it seems that the pressure has never weighed him down, likewise, he is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area because of his nose for space and his ability to generate danger.

9:35 AM2 hours ago

Atlante's last lineup:

H. Hernandez; F. Reyes, J. Portales, A. Escobar, E. Sousa; R. Gonzalez, M. Velazquez, J. Martinez, O. Soto, M. Galvan; C. López.
9:30 AM3 hours ago

Background:

Atlante and Tapatio have faced each other on a total of 9 occasions (2 wins for the colts, 3 draws and 4 wins for Tapatío) where the scales have tipped in favor of the red and white team. In terms of goals, Atlante has the advantage in the history with 13 goals to Tapatío's 12. Their last meeting dates back to the first leg of the Campeón de Campeones, where Tapatiowon 3-1.
9:25 AM3 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Azulgrana Stadium is a venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Mexico, it is located south of Mexico City, near the famous Plaza de Toros de Mexico. The Azulgrana Stadium is currently the home of Atlante, a club that plays in the MX Expansion League and plays all its home games there. It has a capacity to hold more than 36,000 people.

It was inaugurated on October 6, 1946 with the name of Estadio Olímpico de la Ciudad de los Deportes, with an American soccer match between the Pumas of the UNAM and the Aguiluchos of the Heroico Colegio Militar, with the Universitarios winning by a score of 45-0.

In the past, the stadium was home to the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, a team that played its home games in the Liga MX since 1997. It has hosted numerous international tournaments such as the CONCACAF Champions League, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and World Cup qualifiers.

9:20 AM3 hours ago

They are a long way from achieving their goal

On the other hand, El Tapatiois just 90 minutes away from completing a great tournament, as only 90 minutes separate them from becoming the new champion of champions of the Liga de Expansión MX. The Chivas affiliate began the Clausura 2023 tournament with the illusions of having a great tournament to continue preparing as players and one day have the opportunity to jump to the first division with the red and white colors, but they did not imagine that they would dominate the silver league in Mexico until they were crowned champions of the tournament. Now, after having given a spectacular game in the first leg, they beat the iron colts and took a good advantage in the aggregate to try to be crowned in the second leg of this series.
9:15 AM3 hours ago

Going for the historic feat

Since the founding of the MX Expansion League in the country, no one imagined the dominance that Atlante would have throughout the tournaments, being champions and always being at the top of the table, with these magnificent results, Atlante has positioned itself as one of the first teams to try to get the accreditation to return to the first division of Mexico and give the blue and white fans the professional soccer they deserve. After winning the Apertura 2022, Atlante qualified for this Campeón de Campeones to seek to add another title to their trophy cabinet and give their fans the last joy of the season.
9:10 AM3 hours ago

Who will be the real boss in the Expansion?

In the Mexican soccer silver league, the season has come to an end, having had Atlante as champion in the Apertura and Tapatioas monarch in the Clausura tournament, these two teams being the kings throughout the sporting year. However, it is well known that there cannot be two kings in the same kingdom, so Atlante's iron colts will have to dispute the maximum crown with Tapatioto define the maximum champion of the Liga de Expansión MX. For this duel, the match will be defined in the remaining 90 minutes of the second leg at the Azulgrana Stadium where Atlante will try to tie the aggregate score or even come from behind to be crowned at home and with their people. On the other side, Tapatío, being the one with the advantage, will only need to tie, win or even lose by no more than one goal to be crowned Champion of Champions.
9:05 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Atlante vs Tapatio match will be played at Estadio Azulgrana, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
9:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga Expansion MX: Atlante vs Tapatio Match!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo