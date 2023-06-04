Atlante vs Tapatio Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atlante vs Tapatio Live Score
What time is Atlante vs Tapatio match for Liga Expansion MX Match?
|
Where to watch Atlante vs Tapatio?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Start Date
|
TV Channels and Streams
|
United States
|
June 3, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
|
Argentina
|
June 3, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
June 3, 2023
|
21:00
|
Brasil
|
June 3, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
June 3, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
June 3, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
June 3, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
June 3, 2023
|
00:00
|
Fubo TV
|
Mexico
|
June 3, 2023
|
19:00
|
TUDN, VIX+
|
Peru
|
June 3, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Tapatio player:
Tapatio's last lineup:
Watch out for this Atlante player:
Atlante's last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
It was inaugurated on October 6, 1946 with the name of Estadio Olímpico de la Ciudad de los Deportes, with an American soccer match between the Pumas of the UNAM and the Aguiluchos of the Heroico Colegio Militar, with the Universitarios winning by a score of 45-0.
In the past, the stadium was home to the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, a team that played its home games in the Liga MX since 1997. It has hosted numerous international tournaments such as the CONCACAF Champions League, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and World Cup qualifiers.