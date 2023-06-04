Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023
Netherlands

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:00 AM30 minutes ago

Tune in here Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht Live Score in Eredivisie 2023

12:55 AM35 minutes ago

What time is Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht match for Eredivisie 2023?

This is the start time of the game Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht of June 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Brasil: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Chile: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Colombia: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Estados Unidos (ET): 12:00 PM en ESPN y ESPN Plus

España: 5:00 PM por confirmar

México: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Paraguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Perú: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Uruguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

12:50 AM40 minutes ago

Last games Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht

Utrecht had a record of four straight wins until they lost last Thursday, noting that Utrecht have won their last two visits 3-0, a result that would allow them to advance to the next round.

Utrecht 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam, First Leg Eredivisie 2023

Sparta Rotterdam 0-3 Utrecht, Eredivisie 2023

Utrecht 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam, Eredivisie 2022

Sparta Rotterdam 0-3 Utrecht, Eredivisie 2022

Utrecht 4-0 Sparta Rotterdam, Eredivisie 2021

12:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Utrecht

The best scorer of the season in the Eredivisie was Anastasios Douvikas, who scored 20 goals and to which one more must be added for the one he scored in the first leg, so he is undoubtedly the man of reference in the attack and will be the player to watch this Sunday.
12:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Sparta Rotterdam

They will have to supply the ball to a guy who usually has a love affair with the goal like Vito van Crooij, who proved it by scoring the first goal in the first leg, in the 29th minute, through the penalty kick.
12:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Utrecht

1 Vasilios Barkas, 24 Nick Viergever, 25 Ruben Kluivert, 2 Mark van der Maarel, 17 Sean Klaiber, 22 Sander van de Streek, 18 Jens Toornstra, 6 Can Bozdogan, 9 Anastasios Douvikas, 26 Othmane Boussaid, 23 Bart Ramselaar.
12:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Sparta Rotterdam

1 Nick Olij, 4 Mike Eerdhuijzen, 3 Bart Vriends, 5 Mica Pinto 2 Shurandy Sambo, 6 Jonathan de Guzman, 8 Joshua Kitolano, 10 Arno Verschueren, 9 Tobias Lauritsen, 11 Koki Saito, 7 Vito van Crooij.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Utrecht: to make the turnaround

While Utrecht will have to be offensive with the mission of tying the aggregate score, because they only need a win to stay alive or at least force penalties, they will have to be careful defensively, where they were vulnerable in the first match. The good news is that they will be able to count on Mike van der Hoorn, who was suspended.
12:20 AMan hour ago

Sparta Rotterdam: be smart

After winning 2-1 in the first leg, Sparta Rotterdam will have to play a smart game in order to retain the advantage and advance to the Final round in search of a place in the UEFA Europa League, noting that they have three wins in a row.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Who will the winner go up against?

The winner of this series between Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht will face the winner of the other match between Twente and Heerenveen, which will take place the following week.
12:10 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht match will be played at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
12:05 AMan hour ago

