Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023

Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht Live Score in Eredivisie 2023
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht match for the Eredivisie 2023.
What time is Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht match for Eredivisie 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht of June 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Brasil: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Chile: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Colombia: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Estados Unidos (ET): 12:00 PM en ESPN y ESPN Plus
España: 5:00 PM por confirmar
México: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Paraguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Perú: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Uruguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Last games Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht
Utrecht had a record of four straight wins until they lost last Thursday, noting that Utrecht have won their last two visits 3-0, a result that would allow them to advance to the next round.
Utrecht 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam, First Leg Eredivisie 2023
Sparta Rotterdam 0-3 Utrecht, Eredivisie 2023
Utrecht 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam, Eredivisie 2022
Sparta Rotterdam 0-3 Utrecht, Eredivisie 2022
Utrecht 4-0 Sparta Rotterdam, Eredivisie 2021
Key Player Utrecht
The best scorer of the season in the Eredivisie was Anastasios Douvikas, who scored 20 goals and to which one more must be added for the one he scored in the first leg, so he is undoubtedly the man of reference in the attack and will be the player to watch this Sunday.
Key player Sparta Rotterdam
They will have to supply the ball to a guy who usually has a love affair with the goal like Vito van Crooij, who proved it by scoring the first goal in the first leg, in the 29th minute, through the penalty kick.
Last lineup Utrecht
1 Vasilios Barkas, 24 Nick Viergever, 25 Ruben Kluivert, 2 Mark van der Maarel, 17 Sean Klaiber, 22 Sander van de Streek, 18 Jens Toornstra, 6 Can Bozdogan, 9 Anastasios Douvikas, 26 Othmane Boussaid, 23 Bart Ramselaar.
Last lineup Sparta Rotterdam
1 Nick Olij, 4 Mike Eerdhuijzen, 3 Bart Vriends, 5 Mica Pinto 2 Shurandy Sambo, 6 Jonathan de Guzman, 8 Joshua Kitolano, 10 Arno Verschueren, 9 Tobias Lauritsen, 11 Koki Saito, 7 Vito van Crooij.
Utrecht: to make the turnaround
While Utrecht will have to be offensive with the mission of tying the aggregate score, because they only need a win to stay alive or at least force penalties, they will have to be careful defensively, where they were vulnerable in the first match. The good news is that they will be able to count on Mike van der Hoorn, who was suspended.
Sparta Rotterdam: be smart
After winning 2-1 in the first leg, Sparta Rotterdam will have to play a smart game in order to retain the advantage and advance to the Final round in search of a place in the UEFA Europa League, noting that they have three wins in a row.
Who will the winner go up against?
The winner of this series between Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht will face the winner of the other match between Twente and Heerenveen, which will take place the following week.
The Kick-off
The Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht match will be played at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to LIVE coverage of the Eredivisie 2023: Sparta Rotterdam vs Utrecht!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here.