AC Milan vs Hellas Verona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
What time is AC Milan vs Hellas Verona match for Serie A 2023?

This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Hellas Verona of June 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Latest Games AC Milan vs Hellas Verona

The Rossoneri have dominated the series in the most recent five games with four wins to just one draw, noting that Verona have failed to win at the San Siro in the current millennium.

Hellas Verona 1-2 AC Milan, season 2022

Hellas Verona 1-3 AC Milan, season 2022

AC Milan 3-2 Hellas Verona, 2021 season

Hellas Verona 0-2 AC Milan, season 2021

AC Milan 2-2 Hellas Verona, season 2020

Key Player Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona needs goals to get the win and stay in the First Division, so they will have to resort to men like Cyril Ngonge, who will have to supply balls to have options and find the effectiveness in these 90 minutes.
Key player AC Milan

One of the most decisive players when he is on the field is Rafael Leão, who makes a difference if the Portuguese has the ball and his speed and dribbling have been important to be able to transcend in this campaign and it seems complicated that he will continue for next season because there are already several important offers for him.
Last lineup Hellas Verona

1 Lorenzo Montipò, 6 Isak Hien, 32 Juan Cabal, 23 Giangiacomo Magnani, 61 Adrien Tamèze, 77 Sulemana, 4 Miguel Veloso, 29 Fabio Depaoli, 24 Filippo Terracciano, 19 Milan Djuric, 26 Cyril Ngonge.
Last lineup AC Milan

16 Mike Maignan, 23 Fikayo Tomori, 28 Malick Thiaw, 19 Theo Hernandez, 2 Davide Calabria, 10 Brahim Diaz, 8 Sandro Tonali, 33 Rade Krunic, 9 Olivier Giroud, 17 Rafael Leão, 30 Junior Messias.
Hellas Verona: They had to dance with the ugly one

Hellas Verona will put their season on the line in just 90 minutes and against one of Italy's giants. They are currently in 18th place with 31 points, but Spezia, with the same number of points and worse goal difference, is ahead of them due to the matches between them, which is why if Hellas Verona wants to be saved they need to win and hope that Spezia does not do so at Roma's home; or draw and Spezia does not win; defeat will automatically relegate them no matter what happens in the other game.
AC Milan: climb one more place

AC Milan in general terms had a very good season, but at the time of transcending they could neither in the Coppa d'Italia, nor in the UEFA Champions League (despite returning to the Semifinals) and in Serie A they could not win the title again, however, they have just defeated Juventus and with that they assured to finish at least in fourth place to advance to the Champions League next year, although with a defeat of Inter Milan combined with a win they could climb to the third step, considering that they will face a team desperate to be saved.
The Kick-off

The AC Milan vs Hellas Verona match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: AC Milan vs Hellas Verona!

