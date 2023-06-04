Real Valladolid vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch LaLiga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours in Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
Enes Ünal, a must see player!
The Getafe striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Turk continues his development and comes after a good last season with the team, in which he scored 16 goals and 1 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of Getafe's forward line and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 15 goals and 5 assists in 36 games played.
How does Getafe arrive?
Getafe continues its LaLiga season, ranking seventeenth with 34 points, after 8 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. The team has some interesting names such as Borja Mayoral, Enes Ünal, Carles Aleña, Portu, Domingos Duarte and Gastón Álvarez to fight to have a good year and try to fight at the top of LaLiga. At the moment, the club is located only 1 point below Valladolid, who is the last place outside the relegation zone in Spain. They will try to take advantage of the game with Real Madrid to continue advancing in LaLiga and surprise the tournament by scoring points on one of the most difficult pitches in Spain. The Getafe team is going through a great moment, adding points in its last games to gradually approach outside the relegation zone.
Sergio León, a must see player!
The Real Valladolid striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and continue adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for permanence in LaLiga and, may be at the top of the Spanish tournament in order to continue his adventure in the first division next season. During this season he has played 30 games, where he has scored 8 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show his high level throughout the season.
How does Real Valladolid get here?
The Real Valladolid team comes to this friendly duel with the aim of getting the team into rhythm for the restart of LaLiga in Spain and they can move away from the relegation places and get into the middle of the table to have a more comfortable situation. So far, the club has made several additions, with Kenedy, Gonzalo Plata, Sergio Asenjo, Monchu and Mickaël Malsa being the most notable. The Spanish team is in twelfth place in LaLiga with a record of 5 wins, 2 draws and 7 losses for a total of 17 units and will try to continue like this to move away from the relegation places in the Spanish league, for now it is located 6 points above the teams that would descend to the second in Spain.
Where's the game?
The José Zorrilla located in the city of Valladolid will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this LaLiga season. This stadium has a capacity for 27,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1982.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the transmission of the Real Valladolid vs Getafe live match, corresponding to the duel of Matchday 38 of LaLiga 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the José Zorrilla Stadium at 3:00 p.m.