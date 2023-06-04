Roma vs Spezia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Roma vs Spezia Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Roma - Spezia live on TV, your options are: Paramount
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+
Last lineup Spezia
Bartlomiej Dragowski; Ethan Ampadou, Przemyslaw Wisniewski, Dimitris Nikolaou; Kelvin Amina, Mehdi Bourabia, Albin Ekdal, Salvatore Esposito, Arkadiusz Reca; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola
Last lineup Roma
Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibáñez; Zeki Çelik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala, Abraham.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee of this Roma vs Spezia will be Fabio Maresca; Ciro Carbone first line; Giovanni Baccini, second line; Giacomo Camplone, fourth assistant.
How does Spezia arrive?
For their part, Spezia, coached by Leonardo Semplici, still have an unfinished task in this Serie A season: not to be relegated to Serie B. Spezia depends on itself not to finish in the last places and needs a win by any score to be saved. Should they fail to win, the Rocconeta will depend on other results in order to stay in Serie A. In their most recent match, Spezia suffered a painful defeat at home to Torino by a score of 0-4. They are currently in 17th place with 31 points (as are 18th-placed Hellas Verona) on the back of 6 wins, 13 draws and 18 defeats.
How does Roma arrive?
The team led by José Mourinho, still has aspirations of being able to enter European competitions next season due to the place it occupies in the standings. However, Roma needs the victory to be able to aspire to a place in the Europa League. Roma comes to this commitment after playing the final of the Europa League where they suffered a painful defeat that went to penalties where Sevilla would be crowned champions. For its part, in the 37th round of Serie A against Fiorentina, also ended in a defeat where the capital returned home after losing 2-1. Roma is currently in 6th place in Serie A with 46 points from 17 wins, 9 draws and 11 defeats.
Last day of Serie A
This Sunday, we will have the last Serie A match of the season that will close the Sunday matchday of the 38th date and the 2022-2023 season. The Stadio Olimpico of Rome will witness this clash of Roma against Spezia. Both teams will want to close the tournament in the best way and Roma to secure their place in European competitions while Spezia, will want to save themselves from relegation. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve victory?
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico de Roma
The Roma vs Spezia match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, in Rome, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:00 pm (ET).
