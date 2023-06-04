Udinese vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Juve's possible line-up
For their part, Juventus may line up with the following eleven to face Udinese. Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Locatelli, Rabiot, Di maria, Kostic, Cuadrado, Kean and Chiesa.
Udinese's possible lineup
For its part, Udinese can form with the following eleven to face Juventus. Silvestri, Masina, Bijol, Becao, Pereyra, Wallace, Lovric, Ebosele, Zeegelaar, Beto and Samardzic.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Udinese vs Juventus of 4th July 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brasil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Udinese vs Juventus can be seen on the Serie A channel and Movistar Champions League. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 103 times, where Juventus has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 55 victories. The Italian team has won 68 times, while Udinese has won in 13 matches. In 22 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Juventus standings
On the other side, Juve are looking for a Europa League spot, as they are in a Conference spot due to the ten points taken away from them for the sanction they received a few weeks ago. Despite the tranquility, the visiting side wants to go as high as possible and will fight to get these three points and the Europa League spot. The Italian side is in seventh position in Serie A with 59 points, one point away from the Europa League places and eight points away from the Champions League. As visitors, they have taken 27 points from 18 matches, winning on eight occasions and losing in seven games. On three occasions they have managed a draw.
Udinese's classification
On the other hand, Udinese are not playing for anything, as they are in the quiet zone. Sottil's team has 46 points and is thirteenth in Serie A, sixteen points from the relegation places and thirteen from the European competitions. As visitors, they have collected 19 points in 18 games, winning five times and nine times in six matches. On four occasions they have managed a draw.
Last game for Juventus
Allegri's side faced one of their biggest rivals for a European place. The result of the match against Milan was victory for the visitors by the minimum, 0-1. Before the break, Giroud scored the only goal of the game to spark madness among the visiting fans and alarm bells in the home team. The second half was not enough, as they were unable to score any goal, making the European places difficult for the home team.
Udinese's last match
Udinese lost at home to Lazio, who were playing for a place in the Champions League. The match was quiet and left only one goal throughout the 90 minutes. Immobile scored from the penalty kick just past the hour mark. Udinese had already done the job during the season by securing the relegation spot to play next season in the top flight of Italian soccer. Finally, the match ended with Lazio winning 0-1 to clinch the Champions League spot thanks to their killer who has not had a good season, as it is one of the most modest seasons they have ever had.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Udinese vs Juventus this Sunday, July 4 at 21.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 38th round of Serie A. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.