Real Sociedad vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Sociedad vs Sevilla match for the LaLiga.
What time is the Real Sociedad vs Sevilla match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Real Sociedad vs Sevilla of June 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 11:30 PM.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 5:30 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 AM on TUDN, Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM.
Peru: 11:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Argentina: 12:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 11:30 PM.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 5:30 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 AM on TUDN, Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM.
Peru: 11:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Last lineup of Sevilla
These were the players who started last game:
Yassine Bounou, Fernando, Nemanja Gudelj, Tanguy Nianzou, Pape Gueye, Ivan Rakitic, Bryan Gil, Jesús Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri, Óliver Torres and Erik Lamela.
Yassine Bounou, Fernando, Nemanja Gudelj, Tanguy Nianzou, Pape Gueye, Ivan Rakitic, Bryan Gil, Jesús Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri, Óliver Torres and Erik Lamela.
Last lineup of Real Sociedad
These were the players who started last game:
Álex Remiro, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Martín Zubimendi, Aihen Muñoz, Aritz Elustondo, Mikel Merino, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo and Alexander Sørloth.
Álex Remiro, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Martín Zubimendi, Aihen Muñoz, Aritz Elustondo, Mikel Merino, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo and Alexander Sørloth.
Sevilla Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Sevilla's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Real Sociedad. The player Youssef En-Nesyri (#15) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in LaLiga with 4 goals in 19 games played and he scored one goal last game against Osasuna. He is a player with a lot of experience and who has faced Real Sociedad multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. The next player is Ivan Rakitic (#10), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 2 assists which make him the highest assister of the team. At only 34 years old, he has shown himself to be a very skillful player and contributes a lot to the team. Finally, Óliver Torres (#21) the 28-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the team's second highest assister and team's second highest scorer with 3 goals and 2 assists in 21 games.
Sevilla in the tournament
Sevilla had a bad start in the 2022-2023 LaLiga season, they are in the fourteenth position of the general table after 6 games won, 7 tied and 10 lost, together with 25 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of Spain. Sevilla's objective for this game is to be able to keep the victory and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on May 26, it resulted in a 3-2 defeat against Osasuna at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and thus they got their tenth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Real Sociedad players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Real Sociedad's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Sevilla. The Spanish player Alexander Sørloth (#19) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in LaLiga with 7 goals in 23 games played, as well as being the team's eighth highest assister. Next up is Mikel Merino (#8), he plays in the striker position, during the tournament he has scored 7 goals and 7 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has faced Sevilla multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, Takefusa Kubo (#10) the 27-year-old who plays as a striker. With his young age, he has managed to be a starter on the team, becoming the third best scorer on the team with 5 goals in 22 games played and we could see him score on Sunday.
Real Sociedad in the tournament
They started the 2022-2023 season very well, they are at the top of the general table. After 20 games won, 8 tied and 9 lost, they have 68 points, which places them in fourth place in the general table. At the moment they are in a position that gives them a ticket to the group stage of the Champions League and if they want to keep it they will have to go out and win this game. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on May 25 against Real Madrid, they drew 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu and that way they got another draw in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Reale Arena is located in the city of San Sebastián, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and is the home of Real Sociedad. It was inaugurated on August 13, 1993 and is one of the most beautiful stadiums in Spain.