Real Betis vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

Update Live Commentary
Follow here Real Betis vs Valencia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Betis vs Valencia match for the LaLiga.
What time is the Real Betis vs Valencia match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Real Betis vs Valencia of June 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Last lineup of Real Betis
These were the players who started last game:
Claudio Bravo, Edgar González, Luiz Felipe, Juan Miranda, Youssouf Sabaly, Rodrigo Sánchez, William Carvalho, Guido Rodríguez, Borja Iglesias, Ayoze Pérez and Sergio Canales.
Last lineup of Valencia
These were the players who started last game:
Giorgi Mamardashvili, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Thierry Correia, Andre Almeida, Nicolas Gonzalez, Javier Guerra, Hugo Duro, Samuel Lino and Diego López.
Real Betis players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Real Betis' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Valencia. The player Borja Iglesias (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in LaLiga with 16 goals in 33 games played and he scored one goal last game against Osasuna. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Valencia multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. The next player is Luiz Henrique (#14), he plays in the defensive position, during the tournament he has achieved 6 assists which make him the highest assister of the team. At only 29 years old, he has shown himself to be a very skillful player and contributes a lot to the team. Finally, Sergio Canales (#17) the 31-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 9 goals and we could see him scoring on Sunday.
Real Betis in the tournament
Real Betis had a good start in the 2022-2023 LaLiga season, they are in sixth position in the general table after 17 games won, 8 tied and 12 lost, together with 59 points. At the moment they are looking to get a position that gives them a ticket to the group stage of the Champions League or Europa League and if they want to achieve it they will have to go out and win this game. Their last game was on May 24, it resulted in a 3-3 draw against Atlético Madrid at RCDE Stadium and that way they got another draw in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
Players to watch from Valencia
The next three players are considered key to Valencia's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Real Betis. Forward Justin Kluivert (#9) is a fundamental piece of the team because of his experience. He is the team's top scorer in LaLiga with 6 goals in 24 games played. Next up is Andre Almeida (#18), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 2 goals and 4 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has faced Real Betis multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, Samuel Lino (#16) the 23-year-old who plays as a striker. With his young age he has managed to be a starter on the team, becoming the second best scorer on the team with 5 goals in 36 games played and we could see him score on Sunday.
Valencia in the tournament
They started the 2022-2023 season very well, they are at the top of the general table. After 11 games won, 7 tied and 18 lost, they have 40 points, which places them in thirteenth place in the general table. At the moment they are looking to get a position that gives them a ticket to the group stage of the Champions League or Europa League and if they want to achieve it they will have to go out and win this game. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on May 25 against Mallorca, they lost 1-0 at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix and in this way they achieved their eighteenth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Benito Villamarín is located in the city of Seville, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 60,721 spectators and is the home of Real Betis. It was inaugurated on March 17, 1929 (94 years old) and is one of the oldest stadiums.