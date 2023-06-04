Real Madrid vs Athletic Club LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Real Madrid vs Athletic Club live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Athletic Club live, as well as the latest information from Madrid. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Athletic lineup
Athletic may field the following formation for this upcoming match.
Unai Simón, Capa, Iñigo, Yeray, Yuri, Vesga, Sancet, Muniain, Iñaki, Nico Williams and Guruzeta.
Unai Simón, Capa, Iñigo, Yeray, Yuri, Vesga, Sancet, Muniain, Iñaki, Nico Williams and Guruzeta.
Possible Real Madrid lineup
Real Madrid may field the following formation for this upcoming match. Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Athletic Club of 4th July 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Bolivia: 12:30 PM.
Brasil: 12:30 PM.
Chile: 11:30 AM.
Colombia: 10:30 AM.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM.
USA (ET): 12:30 AM.
Spain: 6:30 PM,
Mexico: 10:30 AM.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM.
Peru: 12:30 PM.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM.
Venezuela: 12:30 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Real Madrid vs Athletic Club can be watched on Movistar LaLiga TV. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History
These teams have faced each other 241 times, where Real Madrid has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 45 victories. Ancelotti's side have won 121 times, while Athletic have won in 76 matches. In 44 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Photo
Athletic de Bilbao standings
On the other hand, Athletic wants to get into the Conference League. The Bilbao team has 50 points and is eighth in the standings, tied on points with Osasuna, who is in line for the Conference League places, and nine points behind Real Betis. Athletic's away record is 23 points from 18 games, winning on six occasions and losing in seven matches. On five occasions they have managed a draw.
Real Madrid standings
As for the home side, Real Madrid find themselves in second place in LaLiga Santander, eleven points behind first. The Merengue side is looking for the second place by playing for the place with Atletico Madrid who are one point behind. Real Madrid has 77 points in 37 matchdays with 24 wins, five draws and eight defeats. At the moment, at home, they have 43 points in 18 matchdays with thirteen wins, four draws and one defeat.
Athletic's last match
Athletic played their last game against Elche, playing for a place in the Europa League against a relegated team like Elche. The team from Bilbao could not beat their rival, so they did not add up at the end of the match. All the arrivals were not enough to break the score in favor of the locals. The match flowed with a tug-of-war between both teams, until Elche took advantage of an opportunity in stoppage time to take the winning points. Boyé scored the only goal of the game to give the visitors the win, 0-1, and put Athletic in a difficult position to secure a place in the Conference League.
Real Madrid's last match
Real Madrid faced Sevilla in their last match, who were playing for a European place with their sights set on the Europa League final, which they ended up winning in a penalty shootout against Roma. In the match, the madridistas, managed to take the three points of the victory. In the third minute of the match Rafa Mir managed to score a goal that would put Sevilla ahead on the scoreboard. It was not until almost 30 minutes into the first half when Rodrygo managed to equalize the match with a free kick goal. Rodrygo managed to seal the match for Real Madrid, when in the 69th minute he scored the second for the visitors and the last goal of the match, 1-2.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Real Madrid vs Athletic Club this Sunday, June 4 at 18.30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 38th round of LaLiga Santander. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.