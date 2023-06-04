Twente vs Heerenveen: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Eredivisie
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Twente vs Heerenveen match.
Retrospect

There are 29 matches between Heerenveen and Twente, with 21 Twente wins, six draws and two Heerenveen wins. In the Eredivisie there are 27 matches, with 19 wins for the visitors, six draws, and two wins for the home side.
Probable Heerenveen

Heerenveen's probable line-up for the match is: Noppert, Kohlert, Bochniewicz, Van Ottele and Van Ewijk; Olsson, Haye and Tahiri; Sahraoui, Van Hoojidonk and Colassin.
Probable Twente

The probable Twente team for the match is: Unnestall, Brenet, Pleguezuelo, Propper, and Smal; Zerrouki, Vlap, and Sadilek; Cerny, Ugalde, and Misidjan.
Injuries

In Twente Max Bruns is out of the match, while for Heerenveen Van Beek and Van Aken are out due to injury.
Eredivisie

Twente are in fifth place in the Eredivisie with 64 points, three below AZ and five ahead of Ajax, and five ahead of Sparta Rotterdam. Heerenveen are in eighth place with 46 points, eight below Utrecht, 13 below Sparta, and five above RKC and six above Vitesse.
Last Matches: Heerenveen

Heerenveen come into this match with two draws and one win in their last matches. On May 13 the draw was at home, 0-0, with Excelsior. On Sunday (May 21), the away tie was 3-3 against PSV, with goals from Sangaré, De Jong and Xavi Simons, while Van Ewijk and Colassin (2) drew. And on Sunday (28), the victory was at home, 2-0 over Go Ahead Eagles, with goals from Bochniewicz and Nunnely.
Last Matches: Twente

Twente on the other side come with three wins for the match. The first was 4-0 over NEC on May 12, with goals from Ceny, Misidjan and Van Wolfswinkel (2). On Sunday (21), away from home, the victory was 5-0 over RKC, with goals from Smal, Ugalde, Zerrouki, Sadiek and Pleguezuelo. And on Sunday (28), at home, the victory was 3-1 over Ajax, with Tadic opening the scoring, Ugalde equalizing, Pleguezuelo turning and Cerny closing the score.
1st leg!

The first leg took place last Thursday (01), at the Abe Lenstra Stadium, where Twente won 2-1, taking the lead with a goal from Cerny, while Haye equalized and Ugalde scored the winning goal.
