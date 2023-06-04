Braga vs Porto: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Cup of Portugal

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch the game Braga vs Porto live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and RTPi app.
What time is Braga vs Porto match for Cup Of Portugal?
This is the start time of the game Braga vs Porto of 4th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:15PM in Star+
Bolivia: 12:15PM in Star+
Brazil: 1:15PM in ESPN3, Star+
Chile: 12:15PM in Star+
Colombia: 11:15AM in Star+
Ecuador: 11:15AM in Star+
USA (ET): 12:15PM in RTPi
Spain: 21:00 PM in RTPi
Mexico: 11:15AM in Star+, ESPN Extra
Paraguay: 1:15PM in Star+
Peru: 11:15AM in Star+
Uruguay: 1:15PM in Star+
Venezuela: 12:15PM in Star+
Referee
João Pinheiro will be the match referee, with Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia as assistants. Manuel Oliveira will be the fourth referee, having Nuno Almeida in VAR, who will have Helder Malheiro and André Campos as assistants.
Probable Porto
The probable Porto team for the match is: Diogo Costa, Pepê, Pepe, Marcano, and Wendell; Otavio, Eustáquio, Uribe, and Galeno; Evanilson and Taremi.
Probable Braga
The probable Braga team for the match is: José Sá, Gómez, Oliveira, Niakaté and Mendes; Al-Mustati, Pizzi, Banza, Ricardo Horta and Bruma; Abel Ruiz.
Injurie
Braga will not have any absences for this match, being able to use full strength, while Porto will not be able to use João Mário, injured.
Artur Jorge
Artur Jorge, Braga's coach, also spoke to the press before the final, remembering the importance of playing in a final: "Tomorrow's game is special for all of us, not only for what I've been through in the past as a fan and athlete. Being as a coach playing in this trophy makes me motivated and honored above all. That's the spirit I want to transmit to my players. I know this is a team with high ambition. We are confident to fight for this trophy. We know that pragmatism leads us to win trophies and tomorrow is a decisive game in which there is no margin for error. Within our idea, we can't change things from one day to the next. We have a definite idea about how we want to play. It is important to be faithful to our matrix. We can't run away from what we have done or are doing. We need to win a lot of times, because we have more than 100 years of history and we have three Portuguese Cups. We have a shorter life cycle than Benfica, Sporting, and FC Porto, with more titles won and a longer history in these trophies. We have a history that catapulted us to the top places a few years ago, so we can have the stamp of quality. That's what we want to continue to do. Winning the trophy will enhance us as a club, but not winning it won't take away anything we've done so far. We have a long way to go, where we can be true to the determination we have shown this season. This season we broke every record in SC Braga's history. It is this path we want to evolve to put SC Braga on other levels."
Sérgio Conceição
Before the final Sérgio Conceição spoke to the press and highlighted the magic of the final: "Every game has its story. It's a final, it has to be decided tomorrow. All games are different. The responsibility, I was watching and listening to the conference and it didn't seem to me that they were more or less diminished. É 50/50. The gap is much smaller from a few years ago. It beat all the records of SC Braga, for some media the most scored in the League. We expect difficulties, from a team that did an excellent championship. Just like us, very good championship, because if not we would have won. The magic of the Cup, it's a game I like a lot. It's the sixth final I've played. I've been doing this for a few years now, but I still feel a little nervous. Going into the stadium in the afternoon here is always a great emotion. Being able to win another title is the most important thing for FC Porto.
Cup of Portugal
In the Cup of Portugal Porto entered the fourth phase, eliminating Mafra with a 3-0 victory. Braga entered the same phase and eliminated Moreirense, winning 2-1. In the round of 16 Porto eliminated Arouca with a 4-0 win, while Braga beat Vitoria, 3-2. In the quarterfinals Braga beat Benfica 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time, while Porto eliminated Académico de Viseu 1-0. In the semifinal Braga beat Nacional, winning the first leg 5-0 and drawing the return leg 2-2. Porto took on Famalicão, winning the first leg 2-1 and the return leg 3-2.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto on the other side comes to the match with three straight wins. The first was on the 14th at home, 2-1 over Casa Pia, with Evanilson opening the scoring with an own goal, then Taremi tied and Namaso turned. On Saturday (20), away from home, the victory was over Famalicão, 4-2, with four goals from Taremi, while Pajuelo and Colombatto scored. And on Saturday (27), at home, the victory was 3-0 over Victoria with goals from Taremi, Otavio and Evanilson.
Last Matches: Braga
Braga comes into this match with two wins and a draw in the last games they played. On May 14 the victory came at home over Santa Clara, by 5-3, with goals from Ricardo Horta, Niakaté, Abel Ruiz, Bruma and Pizzi, while Matheus Babi (2) and Boateng scored. On Saturday (20) the tie was away 1-1 with Boavista, with Cannon, against, opening the scoring and Nije equalizing. And on Saturday (27), at home, the victory was over Paços de Ferreira, 3-0, with goals from Djaló, Ricardo Horta and Banza.
