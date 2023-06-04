Espanyol vs Almeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Espanyol vs Almeria live here
In a few moments we will share with you the Espanyol vs Almeria live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the RCDE Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Almeria live online
Watch out for this player from Almeria
Toure, striker. Player of 21 years old, he has the 9 on his back, for teams like Almeria, relying on young talent is their engine and no doubt trusting in this player could represent them the permanence in the first division, the team depends on itself to stay in LaLiga and with the presence of Toure it will probably be easier.
Watch out for this Espanyol player
Joselu, striker. An experienced 33-year-old Spanish player, he has undoubtedly been one of the team's best this season, although the team was unable to maintain the category, Joselu, with 16 goals this season, is among the best scorers, the last duel will be at home and the player will want to give the win to all the fans.
⭐️ @JoseluMato9, convocat per la @SEFutbol— RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) June 2, 2023
🔜 El davanter #RCDE disputarà la fase final de la @UEFA #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/MT1WRj1PKg
Last alignment Almeria
Martinez, Pozo, Ely, Babic, Centelles, Molero. Costa, Robertone, Lazaro, Sousa, Embarba.
Last lineup Espanyol
Pacheco, Olivan, Cabrera, Gomez, Montes, Gil, Suarez, Darder, Puado, Ribaudo, Joselu.
Face to face
Almeria 3-1 Espanyol
Almeria 1-1 Espanyol
Espanyol 2-1 Almeria
Espanyol 3-0 Almeria
Almeria 1-1 Espanyol
Almeria 1-1 Espanyol
Espanyol 2-1 Almeria
Espanyol 3-0 Almeria
Almeria 1-1 Espanyol
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Almeria for the most important victory of the season
Almeria is a team that has spent a long time in the second division, this team returned for this season and the circumstances have put them in a complicated situation, this team arrives at the last day of the season with 40 points, Almeria is still in the fight not to be relegated and only the victory could ensure them not to go down again, the team took seven seasons before returning to LaLiga, With so much work behind them, it would be a big setback to return. Against Espanyol, a very tense duel awaits them, since the locals are not afraid of relegation, the game will be very tense and if they manage to overcome the nervousness in the first minutes, everything will be easier, the three most important points for the team, although a defeat would not relegate them either, only a combination of results could cause that.
Espanyol says goodbye again
Espanyol of Barcelona says goodbye to the highest category after two seasons, the Periquitos team tried to keep the category in the last days, however time caught up with them on the penultimate day, when Valencia beat them in a controversial match and mathematically it was no longer possible to be saved, for a team with so much tradition it is not easy to go through this, but just as they did in the 2020-21 season, the team can and must return to LaLiga, the team although they can no longer do anything to save themselves, they can still cause a team to join them in relegation, there are six teams that are at risk of losing the category and it is in their hands to avoid it, even Valencia could be relegated and for Espanyol it would be good news after what happened recently, to say goodbye in the best way, Espanyol needs to get three points at home with their people.
The relegation is not solved
LaLiga will have a very interesting closing day and it is not because of the leaders, the relegation has already claimed its first two victims and in the last day, several teams are playing their permanence, an oversight can have severe consequences and that is why Espanyol vs Almeria has a special touch, something that has not happened for a long time.