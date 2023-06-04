Carranza brace leads Union past CF Montreal

The Philadelphia Union scored a revenge win beating CF Montreal 3-0 at Subaru Park on Saturday night. Julian Carranza scored a brace and Mikeal Uhre added one more.

CF Montreal made massive changes to its starting 11 with the Canadian Championship Final on Wednesday night in Vancouver against the Whitecaps.

We saw the return of CF Montreal keeper James Pantemis who got injured in the first game of the season against Inter Miami when he separated his shoulder.

Matko Miljevic also made an appearance off the bench as well as Mason Toye for the visitors not to mention Ousman Jabang who made his MLS debut also off the bench.

It didn't take long for the Union to open the scoring as in the 12th minute Matthew Real found Julian Carranza who was at the top boxing and he managed to curl a shot into the back of the net.

The visitors got their first dangerous scoring opportunity in the 30th minute as Lassi Lappalainen got a touch back from Sunusi Ibrahim in the box but was denied by Union keeper Andre Blake.

Five minutes later Carranza was at it again as he managed a shot on target and Mikeal Uhre managed to get the rebound off Pantemis's save and score.

In the 61st minute, Carranza scored his second of the night as he made a great run up the pitch and took a shot that deflected off CF Montreal Joel Waterman and over the head of Pantemis.

Matthew Real had a chance in the 70th minute to make it 4-0 but this was stopped by Pantemis.

CF Montreal will now travel back to Montreal before heading to Vancouver on Tuesday for the Canadian Championship Final against the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place.

The Union will head to California to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, June 10th at 10:30 pm Eastern time.