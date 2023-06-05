LAFC vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Champions League Final 2023
Image: VAEL

Tune in here LAFC vs Leon Live Score in Concacaf Champions League 2023

What time is LAFC vs Leon match for Concacaf Champions League 2023?

This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Leon of June 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Last games LAFC vs Leon

The two teams have only met three times and the home side has always won, so LAFC will be looking to build on that momentum this Sunday. The head-to-head record favors Leon with two wins and one loss.

Leon 2-1 Los Angeles FC, Final Final Ida Concachampions 2023

Los Angeles FC 3-0 Leon, Concachampions 2020

Leon 2-0 Los Angeles FC, Concachampions 2020

Key Player Leon

If there has been a decisive and key player not only in the first leg, but also in recent years for the team's good results, it has been the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena, who should appear constantly with the ball because he has the ability to generate damage on the wings, as well as to enter the box without any problem.
Key player LAFC

Despite being the team's best player, he spent the first 90 minutes in Guanajuato at night, which is why Mexico's Carlos Vela will have to appear more often in the final zone, as he could make the difference in this tie with a pass or a shot.
Last lineup Leon

30 Rodolfo Cota, 22 Adonis Frias, 6 William Tesillo, 21 Jaine Barreiro, 29 Lucas Romero, 26 Fidel Ambríz, 19 Yairo Moreno, 3 Iván Moreno, 20 José Alvarado, 7 Víctor Dávila, 13 Ángel Mena.
Last lineup LAFC

77 John McCarthy, 33 Aaron Long, 2 Denil Maldonado, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 20 José Cifuentes, 11 Timothy Tillman, 10 Carlos Vela, 99 Denis Bouanga, 22 Kwadwo Opoku.
Leon plays one-on-one

At the end of the first leg, Nicolás Larcamón assured that La Fiera has been known for playing on equal terms with any team and in any stadium, which is why they will go out with that intention for this Sunday.

"Taking out the mistakes of the last few minutes, I have a very good feeling about what we are capable of doing on Sunday. We are a team that has competed very well away from home. We have played very well in difficult stadiums and against very good teams. This time will be no exception," he commented.

Leon: not going out to defend the result

Leon wasted playing at home and with all the approaches they generated, they were only able to get one goal away, which is why they should not go out to defend the result because it could backfire and they will have to maintain the same offensive inertia in search of increasing the score to lift their first trophy and that Liga MX can defeat MLS as it has not done for some years.
LAFC: the comeback

LAFC did not have a good first leg but, despite this, the difference was only one goal and they will try to take advantage of playing at home to win their first international title, although they will have to come out with more energy and desire in search of a comeback. In the event of a tie on aggregate, there will be extra time and, if necessary, penalties.
The Kick-off

The LAFC vs Leon match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
