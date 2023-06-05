LAFC vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Champions League Final 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here LAFC vs Leon Live Score in Concacaf Champions League 2023
What time is LAFC vs Leon match for Concacaf Champions League 2023?
Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games LAFC vs Leon
Leon 2-1 Los Angeles FC, Final Final Ida Concachampions 2023
Los Angeles FC 3-0 Leon, Concachampions 2020
Leon 2-0 Los Angeles FC, Concachampions 2020
Key Player Leon
Key player LAFC
Last lineup Leon
Last lineup LAFC
Leon plays one-on-one
"Taking out the mistakes of the last few minutes, I have a very good feeling about what we are capable of doing on Sunday. We are a team that has competed very well away from home. We have played very well in difficult stadiums and against very good teams. This time will be no exception," he commented.