Mexico vs Mediterranean Selection Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Maurice Revello Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Mediterranean selection match.
What time is Mexico vs Mediterranean selection match for Maurice Revello match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Mediterranean selection of 6th June in several countries:
Where to watch Mexico vs Mediterranean selection
Country
Date
Local Time
Streams and Tv Chanel
United Satates
June 6, 2023
11:30 ET
Argentina
June 6, 2023
12:30
Bolivia
June 6, 2023
10:30
Brasil
June 6, 2023
12:30
Chile
June 6, 2023
12:30
Colombia
June 6, 2023
10:30
Ecuador
June 6, 2023
10:30
España
June 6, 2023
16:30
Mexico
June 6, 2023
9:30
ESPN & Star Plus
Peru
June 6, 2023
10:30
Watch out for this Mexico player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Marcelo Flores, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Mexico's new rival
To compensate for the very late withdrawal of the Togo national team, the organizers of the Maurice Revello Tournament held talks with several national teams in recent days. As a result, the organizers of the Maurice Revello Tournament called up a selection of young U-21 and U-20 talent based in the region to replace Togo in Group B, which is made up of Qatar, Mexico and Australia, according to the latter three nations.
Mexico U-23 call-ups:
Héctor Olguín (Santos), Arturo Delgado (Tigres), Emiliano Freyfeld (Pumas), Alberto Herrera (Puebla), Uziel García (San Luis), Pablo Monroy (Pumas), Ramón Juárez (América), Everardo López (Toluca), Isaias Violante (Toluca), Emiliano Martínez (Necaxa), Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo), Benjamín Galdames (Unión Española), Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa), Santiago Trigos (Pumas), Andrés Montaño (Mazatlán), Dagoberto Espinoza (Cercle Brugge), Jesús Hernández (Elche), Jonathan Pérez (LA Galaxy), Ángel Robles (Puebla), Luca Dupuy (Rosario Central).
Background:
Mexico and Selección mediterranea have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time that both teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking for a win in their first meeting.
About the Stadium:
The Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny is a venue located in the town of Aubagne, in the Bouches-du-Rhône department. Its name is dedicated to Marshal Jean de Lattre de Tassigny. The venue has a capacity for a maximum of 1000 people, however, due to the structure of the stadium, the capacity can be "increased" because in the surroundings of the sports venue it is visible to watch the matches from any nearby site.
The Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny has hosted matches of the Aubagne Football Club, the French U-21 national soccer team and other international U-21 teams since 1989. Many famous players have played here such as: Zinédine Zidane, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Juan Román Riquelme, David Ginola, Hristo Stoitchkov, Djibril Cissé, Cristiano Ronaldo, etc.
What happened with Togo?
The Togo national team was scheduled to participate in the 2023 edition of the Maurice Revello tournament, however, a few days before the start of the tournament, the Togo national team decided to withdraw its candidacy to participate in the tournament. In response, the tournament organizers made every effort to ensure that Togo did not withdraw from the competition by proposing several solutions to the Togolese Federation, in particular financial assistance in the form of a billboard for a partner likely to finance the trip. According to the official communiqué issued by the Maurice Revello Tournament, the president of the Federation, Guy Kossi Akpovy, promised that the Togo national team would be present on June 6 to play its match against Mexico. However, Togo's exit from the tournament is now fully official.
To fight with everything for the first place
Mexico's national team is focused with everything for this first phase of the tournament as they will be looking for glory and to put the Mexican colors on top, as well as to surpass the performance made by their teammates last year where unfortunately they were not able to reach the Grand Final of the Toulon tournament. Mexico will be in Group B of the championship, which means that it will face the Mediterranean team, Qatar and Australia, a factor that at the moment points to the tricolor taking first place in the group due to the large group of players that will participate in the tournament. It should also be noted that the coach in charge at least for this match will be Raúl Chabrad and not Andrés Lillini, who was recently announced as the coach in charge of national youth teams.
The tournament of diamonds in the rough
As in every year, the Toluon Tournament of Hope or currently known as the Maurice Revello Tournament returns with a new edition so that 12 junior teams (U23) can test themselves in a tournament that gives them the opportunity to make themselves known internationally and can give a big boost to their careers. At the same time, the national helmsmen will be able to continue training their youngsters, who in the future will take the places of the senior teams to represent their nations in the highest international competitions. In this match, Mexico will make its debut against the Mediterranean team, the Mexicans will return to this tournament with the hope of coming out champions and having a great individual performance so that scouts from around the world will notice them and they can make the leap in their career to Europe or some important team that will allow them to continue their training.
Kick-off time
The Mexico vs Mediterranean selection match will be played at Stade de Lattre de Tassigny, in Aubagne, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Maurice Revello Match 2023: Mexico vs Mediterranean Selection!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.