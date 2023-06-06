Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream, Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Vissel Kobe vs FC Barcelona as well as the latest information from the National Stadium of Japan.
How to watch Vissel Kobe vs FC Barcelona?
If you want to watch the match Vissel Kobe vs FC Barcelona live it will not be possible to follow it on TV;
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Vissel Kobe vs FC Barcelona Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Andrés Iniesta
A special match for Iniesta, who will say goodbye to Vissel Kobe this season and will face FC Barcelona, where he played 674 matches and scored 57 goals, in addition to providing 103 assists. The scorer of the goal that won the World Cup for the Spanish national team announced a few days ago that he will leave Vissel Kobe this season, although the man from La Mancha confirmed that he will not retire yet.
FC Barcelona had asked Andrés Iniesta to play each half with each team, but Vissel Kobe has refused and he will play the whole match with the Japanese team.
Watch out for this player at FC Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski finished as top scorer in LaLiga Santander with 23 goals and seven assists. He has also scored five goals in the Champions League, one in the Europa League, two in the Copa del Rey and another two in the Spanish Super Cup. The Polish striker last scored on May 24 against Valladolid.
Watch out for this player at Vissel Kobe
Yuya Osako is the Japan League's top scorer after tallying 11 goals and four assists. The 33-year-old Japanese striker has scored five goals in the last five games he has fired.
How is FC Barcelona coming along?
Barcelona, who have been crowned champions in LaLiga Santander this season. Although after being proclaimed champions of the Spanish league, they have only won one of their last matches. In their last match they lost 2-1 against Celta Vigo. They finished at the top of LaLiga with 88 points, ten points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid;
How is Vissel Kobe coming along?
They are coming off a 3-2 win over Tokyo. They have seven straight matches without losing, the last time they lost was last April 22 against Yokohama. They currently lead the J.League with 33 points, tied on points against Yokohama;
Background
This will be the second time that Vissel Kobe and FC Barcelona meet. In their only duel was in the year 2019 where the azulgrana team won 0-2 in the friendly tournament of the Raketun Cup. FC Barcelona has already played several friendlies against Japanese teams, the first was in 1990 , to play two matches against a J-League All Star team, drawing 1-1 in Hiroshima and winning 4-2 in Tokyo. In 2004 they played an Asian tour in which they beat Kashima Antlers 5-0 and Jubilo Iwata 3-0. Three years later to play two more matches. They drew with Yokohama Marinos (3-3) and beat Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0). The most recent was four years ago against Vissal Kobe, where they won 2-0. Meanwhile, Vissel Kobe has not faced any Spanish team except FC Barcelona;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the National Stadium of Japan, a stadium that was inaugurated on December 21, 2019 and has a capacity of 68089 spectators. It is located in the city of Tokyo. The stadium serves as the main stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the venue for athletics events at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Preview of the match
Vissel Kobe and Barcelona meet in a friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.