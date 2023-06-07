Fiorentina vs West Ham LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
0'
West Ham: LineUp
Fiorentina: LineUp
To the court
Present
Arrived
Watch out for this player
It won't be long now!
Beautiful!
Wts Ham0s path
How's Fiorentina arrives
Stay tuned for the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream.
Where and how to watch Fiorentina vs West Ham live online
Fiorentina vs West Ham can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the England Fiorentina vs West Ham match of the Conference League Final?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Spain: 11:00 a.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 1:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.
Japan: 4:00 p.m.
India: 12:00 noon
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
West Ham Statements
"I've always said the best years are yet to come, but I'm certainly enjoying this one and the moment with everyone.
"We've had a bit of both in terms of rest and work to prepare for the final. We went to Portugal for two or three days, trained and enjoyed ourselves with a bit of relaxation."
"I think we've played 56 games this season in all competitions, and last year it was over 60, so to be able to spend a couple of days [away] with the players has been great. We've been preparing for the game."
"Hopefully the ten-day gap [between the game against Leicester in the Premier League final and the Europa Conference League final] won't be a problem when you've played that many games in a season."
"I've been very impressed with Fiorentina. Their form since the World Cup has been very good. They've already played in a Cup final, which indicates they've got something."
"I always thought that this year we had a real chance in Europe to reach this final, and I am very happy that we made it, because Tomáš and Vladimír have been very good for the team, they have been great servants, they have performed well and they are very important players for the team."
"This is the most important moment in my career. Being a soccer coach for as long as I have been must mean that I am doing something right. Longevity is really difficult. There are a lot of really good coaches out there, but young coaches have to see if they can be in the business for 20 or 25 years, because that's what it takes."
How does West Ham fare?
How does Fiorentina arrive?