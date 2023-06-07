Fiorentina vs West Ham LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

2:02 PMan hour ago

0'

The actions kick off at the Eden Arena.
1:59 PMan hour ago

West Ham: LineUp

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.
1:58 PMan hour ago

Fiorentina: LineUp

Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Jovic, Kouame.
1:53 PMan hour ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
1:48 PMan hour ago

Present

Fiorentina is already at the stadium, the team will be looking to lift the cup and add another trophy to their trophy cabinet.
1:43 PMan hour ago

Arrived

West Ham, with Moyes at the helm, is already at the Eden Arena, the English team will go all out to score goals and win.
1:38 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player

Benrahma is who Fiorentina has to pay close attention to, the player will look to generate danger and score goals to get the win.
1:33 PM2 hours ago

It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go before kick-off, a great start is expected with both teams leaving everything on the pitch.
1:28 PM2 hours ago

Beautiful!

This is how the Eden Arena looks like to receive this important field that will host the important match corresponding to the Conference League final.

1:23 PM2 hours ago

Wts Ham0s path

The Englishmen defeated AEK Larnaca, Gent and AZ Alkmaar in a resounding manner, with these results Moyes' team reached these stages.
1:18 PM2 hours ago

How's Fiorentina arrives

Fiorentina's passage through this competition was by beating Braga, Sivasspor, Lech Poznan and Basel in direct elimination, all by big scores.
1:13 PM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fiorentina vs West Ham live, as well as the latest information from the Eden Arena Stadium.
1:08 PM2 hours ago

1:03 PM2 hours ago

12:58 PM2 hours ago

West Ham Statements

David Moyes spoke ahead of this important match: "Being in a European final for any manager is exciting. Whether you're an experienced manager or a young manager, one of the goals you set yourself when you start out as a manager is 'can you get to a final?' I hope this is just the beginning for us."

"I've always said the best years are yet to come, but I'm certainly enjoying this one and the moment with everyone.

"We've had a bit of both in terms of rest and work to prepare for the final. We went to Portugal for two or three days, trained and enjoyed ourselves with a bit of relaxation."

"I think we've played 56 games this season in all competitions, and last year it was over 60, so to be able to spend a couple of days [away] with the players has been great. We've been preparing for the game."

"Hopefully the ten-day gap [between the game against Leicester in the Premier League final and the Europa Conference League final] won't be a problem when you've played that many games in a season."

"I've been very impressed with Fiorentina. Their form since the World Cup has been very good. They've already played in a Cup final, which indicates they've got something."

"I always thought that this year we had a real chance in Europe to reach this final, and I am very happy that we made it, because Tomáš and Vladimír have been very good for the team, they have been great servants, they have performed well and they are very important players for the team."

"This is the most important moment in my career. Being a soccer coach for as long as I have been must mean that I am doing something right. Longevity is really difficult. There are a lot of really good coaches out there, but young coaches have to see if they can be in the business for 20 or 25 years, because that's what it takes."

12:53 PM2 hours ago

How does West Ham fare?

West Ham arrives after losing to Leicester City two goals to one, so they are not in a good mood for this match, but they will try to turn the page in a short period of time to try to win the league.

12:48 PM2 hours ago

How does Fiorentina arrive?

Fiorentina arrives after beating Sassuolo three goals to one in the last Serie A match of the season, arriving in good spirits to this match, where they will look to come out victorious and give a huge joy to their fans.

12:43 PM2 hours ago

Fiorentina vs West Ham match will be played at the Eden Arena Stadium

The Fiorentina vs West Ham match will be played at the Eden Arena Stadium, located in Prague, Czech Republic. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
12:38 PM2 hours ago

