Ivory Coast vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Maurice Revello 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Ivory Coast vs Panama live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ivory Coast vs Panama live, as well as the latest information from the Parsemain Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ivory Coast vs Panama live online
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Ivory Coast vs Panama can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Ivory Coast vs Panama match of Matchday 1 of the Maurice Revello Tournament?
This is the kick-off time for the match Ivory Coast vs Panama on June 7, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 09:30 a.m.
Spain: 7:30 a.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 09:30 hours
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 0930 hours
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 8:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 9:30 a.m.
South Africa: 9:30 a.m.
Australia: 0930 hours
United Kingdom ET: 9:30 a.m.
Panama Statements
Emerson Dimas, Panama's goalkeeper, spoke ahead of the match: "We have a second opportunity in this tournament. The group is very united and everyone is committed to themselves and to the team, to want to be champions, which is the most important thing.
"We have been training for three days now and we are getting better every day".
How is Panama coming?
Panama will be looking for a positive start in this important match, which will mark a pleasant beginning for the team coached by Jorge Delys Valdés. The U-23 team will be looking for a great tournament; in the last edition of this tournament, the red team had a great performance, beating France in penalties, Saudi Arabia and losing by the minimum against an Argentina that was looking for a great battle in the tournament; in that edition the team finished in the third position of its group with five points.
How will the Ivory Coast fare?
The Ivory Coast will have a somewhat complicated start to this tournament, even though they know it will be difficult, the team will go all out to make history in this important tournament for their national team.
The Ivory Coast vs Panama match will be played at the Parsemain Stadium.
The Ivory Coast vs Panama match will be played at the Paremain Stadium, located in Fos-sur-Mer, France. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live coverage of the match Côte d'Ivoire vs Panama, matchday 1 of the Maurice Revello Tournament. The match will take place at the Parsemain Stadium at 9:30 am.