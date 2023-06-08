LAFC vs Atlanta United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here LAFC vs Atlanta United Live Score
How to watch LAFC vs Atlanta United Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In MLS Pass on Apple TV
USA TV channel (Spanish): In MLS Pass on Apple TV
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for LAFC vs Atlanta United: match for the in MLS Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
2:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
USA
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
1:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, june 6, 2023.
|
00:30 hours
|
In MLS Pass on Apple TV
Carlos Vela's future in the air?
In the last few weeks, there has been reported interest from Chivas, but media closer to the player comment that the decision for Vela to return to Mexico would be until he completes his contract, which runs until December 31, 2023.
"I don't know where it will be, the place where I decide I want to be, where I will enjoy myself, where everyone enjoys my work, the time will come to make that decision".
Almada's last games in MLS
Carlos Bocanegra, vice-president of Atlanta, commented a few days ago about the Argentinean's situation: "Thiago has been good. You can imagine the interest he generates, he is always under the spotlight".
Thiago Almada has 7 goals and 7 assists in 14 games. He is the player to watch for this game.
How is Atlanta coming?
draws.
How does LAFC fare?
The team led by Carlos vela is in third place in the league with 25 points ahead of the Seattle Sounders and the St. Louis City team, which is the leader of the competition with 28 points.
LAFC has another defeat against the Galaxy, but in MLS they have a good record. Winning 2 goals to one against San Jose.
They have only lost 1 in 12 matches. Totaling 7 wins and 4 draws. We could expect the starting lineup, in order not to lose positions in the table, knowing that Atlanta is a team that can complicate the night.