LAFC vs Atlanta United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match
Photo: VAVEL

11:00 AM20 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups LAFC vs Atlanta United live, as well as the latest information from the Banc of California Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AM25 minutes ago

How to watch LAFC vs Atlanta United Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Wednesday, june 6, 2023.

USA Time: 10:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In MLS Pass on Apple TV

USA TV channel (Spanish): In MLS Pass on Apple TV

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AM30 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for LAFC vs Atlanta United: match for the in MLS Match?

This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Atlanta United: of Wednesday june 6, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, june 6, 2023.

23:30 hours

In MLS Pass on Apple TV

Brazil

Wednesday, june 6, 2023.

23:30 hours

In MLS Pass on Apple TV

Spain

Wednesday, june 6, 2023.

2:30 hours

In MLS Pass on Apple TV

10:45 AM35 minutes ago

Carlos Vela's future in the air?

Carlos is the player to follow for this game, the Mexican has played 12 games, scoring 4 goals and 4 assists. Vela has just lost a final against Leon, in the week prior to the final he was asked if he would like to come to Mexico to continue his career, something that Carlitos did not deny. Leaving the door open. 
In the last few weeks, there has been reported interest from Chivas, but media closer to the player comment that the decision for Vela to return to Mexico would be until he completes his contract, which runs until December 31, 2023. 
 "I don't know where it will be, the place where I decide I want to be, where I will enjoy myself, where everyone enjoys my work, the time will come to make that decision".
Photo: LAFC
10:40 AM40 minutes ago

Almada's last games in MLS

Atlanta's Argentinean player seems to have his days numbered in MLS, in the last few weeks it has been reported the interest of European teams interested in his services, where he would become the most expensive transfer in U.S. soccer. 
Carlos Bocanegra, vice-president of Atlanta, commented a few days ago about the Argentinean's situation: "Thiago has been good. You can imagine the interest he generates, he is always under the spotlight".
Thiago Almada has 7 goals and 7 assists in 14 games. He is the player to watch for this game. 

10:35 AMan hour ago

How is Atlanta coming?

Atlanta comes into this game with 3 consecutive draws, which is surprising. They haven't won since last month against Colorado by 4 goals to 0. Their streak is very regular, from April to May they had 4 defeats in a row. Their current position is sixth with 24 points, 6 wins, 6 losses and 4 draws. 
draws. 

10:30 AMan hour ago

How does LAFC fare?

The Angelino team comes into this match with an important defeat in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament, losing 3 goals to 1 on aggregate to Leon. This match was of utmost importance for the team from the United States league. They hoped to improve and return to international competitions for another consecutive tournament.

The team led by Carlos vela is in third place in the league with 25 points ahead of the Seattle Sounders and the St. Louis City team, which is the leader of the competition with 28 points.

LAFC has another defeat against the Galaxy, but in MLS they have a good record. Winning 2 goals to one against San Jose.

They have only lost 1 in 12 matches. Totaling 7 wins and 4 draws. We could expect the starting lineup, in order not to lose positions in the table, knowing that Atlanta is a team that can complicate the night.

10:25 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in MLS Match LAFC vs Atlanta United LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo