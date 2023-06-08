Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U.S. Open Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy match for the U.S. Open Cup.
What time is the Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy match for U.S. Open Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy of June 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on YouTube.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on YouTube.
Brazil: 9:30 PM on YouTube.
Chile: 9:30 PM on YouTube.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on YouTube.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on YouTube.
United States (ET): 9:30 PM on Bleacher Report App.
Spain: 2:30 AM on YouTube.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on YouTube.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on YouTube.
Peru: 8:30 PM on YouTube.
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on YouTube.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Latest Real Salt Lake lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Zac MacMath, Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Bryan Oviedo, Andrew Brody, Braian Ojeda, Scott Caldwell, Jefferson Savarino, Maikel Chang, Bertin Jacquesson, and Rubio Rubin.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Charlotte FC. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last match against Charlotte FC, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, this made him the top scorer and fifth top assister for the team last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team began the tournament with the 32-team elimination round and is one of the favorites to lift the trophy. In the competition they have eliminated two high-level teams that are the Seattle Sounders FC and the LAFC of “Carlos Vela”. Their last game was on May 23, 2023, and resulted in a 2-0 win against LAFC at BMO Stadium, earning their ticket to the quarterfinals in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Real Salt Lake Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to Real Salt Lake's offensive attack and will be of the utmost importance if they are to win. The first is forward Jefferson Savarino (#10), who is the team's top scorer with 3 goals so far in the MLS tournament, he scored in the last game against San Jose Earthquakes and he doesn't plan to stop. Another player is Andres Gomez (#11), he plays the midfielder position, has 3 assists in 10 games played and is a key man in case the game closes a lot. Last game against the San Jose Earthquakes he assisted a goal and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Real Salt Lake. Finally, Justen Glad (#15) with 2 goals is the second highest scorer and is expected to appear a lot in the match.
Real Salt Lake in the tournament
The Real Salt Lake have come very far in the tournament, since the third round they have opened up a place in the quarterfinals after beating teams like Las Vegas Lights FC, Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids. Their last game was on May 24, 2023 at the U.S. Open Cup, they won 1-0 against Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park and thus get their ticket to the quarterfinals of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
America First Field is located in the city of Utah, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 20,000 spectators and is the home of Real Salt Lake from the U.S. Open Cup. It was inaugurated on October 9, 2008 and cost 115 million dollars.