River Plate vs Fluminense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores

Where and how to watch the River Plate vs. Fluminense match on TV and in real time?
Probable River Plate;
Probable Fluminense:
Summoned from Flu:
DEFENSORES: Alexandre Jesus, David Braz, Felipe Melo, Guga, João Henrique, Luan Freitas, Manoel, Nino e Samuel Xavier
MEIO-CAMPISTAS: André, Edinho, Gabriel Pirani, Giovanni, Jhon Arias, Lima, Martinelli, PH Ganso e Thiago Santos
ATACANTES: Alan, Germán Cano, Isaac, John Kennedy e Lelê
Missing for Fluminense:
River Plate
For the fifth round of Libertadores, River Plate coach Martin Demichelis does not count with center forward Salomón Rondón expelled during the tie with Sporting Cristal in the last match of the competition.
Fluminense:
A win on Argentinean soil puts Flu firmly in first place in the group, since only the Bolivians could catch Flu. Before the start of the fifth round the tricolor advantage to The Strongest is three points, plus a goal difference of 6 against 1. If the Argentines win on Wednesday and the Bolivian team does not overcome the Peruvian, Fluminense ensures first place in the group.
If Fernando Diniz's team returns to Brazil with a point in its baggage, Fluminense goes to 10 and eliminates River Plate. The Tricolor could only be reached by the winner of The Strongest x Sporting Cristal or by the Bolivians in case of a draw. Even so, in this scenario, Flu guarantees qualification because only one team would be able to knock them out of the lead.
Even if they lose at the Monumental de Núñez, Fluminense can still qualify for the last 16 of the Libertadores. To do so, they need a draw in the match between The Strongest and Sporting Cristal. This is because the Peruvians would have no way to reach Flu in the last round, while Bolivians and Argentines would face each other in the last round with only one of them being able to pass Fluminense.
TIME AND PLACE!
The situation of the cariocas in the competition is quiet. Fluminense accumulates 9 points and occupies the top spot in Group D. With a draw, the team guarantees classification, with at least second place. After facing the Argentines, the Tricolor's duel for the last round of the group stage will be against Sporting Cristal, at Maracanã.
Fluminense is favored, even though the match is in Argentina. The ball starts rolling for River Plate x Fluminense at 8 pm ET, at the Monumental de Núñez stadium in Buenos Aires (ARG).
Libertadores 2023, Round 4
Date: June 07, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Venue: Estadio Monumental de Núñez, Buenos Aires
Broadcast: ESPN