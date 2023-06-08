River Plate vs Fluminense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

9:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the River Plate vs. Fluminense match on TV and in real time?

River Plate vs. Fluminense
Libertadores 2023, Round 4

Date: June 07, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Estadio Monumental de Núñez, Buenos Aires
Broadcast: ESPN

8:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the River Plate x Fluminense match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between River Plate x Fluminense will start at 8 pm (ET), being played at the Monumental de Núñez stadium in Buenos Aires, valid for the fourth round of Copa Libertadores. The duel will be broadcasted by ESPN. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
8:50 AM2 hours ago

Probable River Plate;

Armani; Herrera, Rojas, González Pirez e Gómez; Palavecino, Aliendro, De La Cruz e Barco; Solari e Beltrán.
8:45 AM3 hours ago

Probable Fluminense:

Fábio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Felipe Melo e Guga; André, Matheus Martinelli, Lima e PH Ganso; Jhon Arias e Germán Cano.
8:40 AM3 hours ago

Summoned from Flu:

GOLEIROS: Fábio, Pedro Rangel e Vitor Eudes
DEFENSORES: Alexandre Jesus, David Braz, Felipe Melo, Guga, João Henrique, Luan Freitas, Manoel, Nino e Samuel Xavier
MEIO-CAMPISTAS: André, Edinho, Gabriel Pirani, Giovanni, Jhon Arias, Lima, Martinelli, PH Ganso e Thiago Santos
ATACANTES: Alan, Germán Cano, Isaac, John Kennedy e Lelê
8:35 AM3 hours ago

Missing for Fluminense:

Fernando Diniz is without the following players in the medical department: Alexsander (left knee), Marcelo (calf), Keno (left thigh), Jorge (right knee), Marrony (thigh) and Gustavo Apis (left knee).
8:30 AM3 hours ago

River Plate

In their last match, River Plate drew 2-2 with Vélez Sarsfield in the Argentine Championship. In their last Libertadores match, River Plate drew 1-1 with Sporting Cristal (PER) in Lima. The Argentine team does not have a good campaign in the competition, with only four points from four games, and is currently at the bottom of group D.

For the fifth round of Libertadores, River Plate coach Martin Demichelis does not count with center forward Salomón Rondón expelled during the tie with Sporting Cristal in the last match of the competition.

8:25 AM3 hours ago

Fluminense:

A win or draw at the Monumental de Núñez will qualify Flu without needing to know the final score of the game between The Strongest and Sporting Cristal, which will be played on the same day, but starts at 11 pm.

A win on Argentinean soil puts Flu firmly in first place in the group, since only the Bolivians could catch Flu. Before the start of the fifth round the tricolor advantage to The Strongest is three points, plus a goal difference of 6 against 1. If the Argentines win on Wednesday and the Bolivian team does not overcome the Peruvian, Fluminense ensures first place in the group.

If Fernando Diniz's team returns to Brazil with a point in its baggage, Fluminense goes to 10 and eliminates River Plate. The Tricolor could only be reached by the winner of The Strongest x Sporting Cristal or by the Bolivians in case of a draw. Even so, in this scenario, Flu guarantees qualification because only one team would be able to knock them out of the lead.

Even if they lose at the Monumental de Núñez, Fluminense can still qualify for the last 16 of the Libertadores. To do so, they need a draw in the match between The Strongest and Sporting Cristal. This is because the Peruvians would have no way to reach Flu in the last round, while Bolivians and Argentines would face each other in the last round with only one of them being able to pass Fluminense.

Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense
Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense

 

8:20 AM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between River Plate x Fluminense is valid for the fourth round of the Copa Libertadores.

The situation of the cariocas in the competition is quiet. Fluminense accumulates 9 points and occupies the top spot in Group D. With a draw, the team guarantees classification, with at least second place. After facing the Argentines, the Tricolor's duel for the last round of the group stage will be against Sporting Cristal, at Maracanã.

Fluminense is favored, even though the match is in Argentina. The ball starts rolling for River Plate x Fluminense at 8 pm ET, at the Monumental de Núñez stadium in Buenos Aires (ARG).

8:15 AM3 hours ago

River Plate x Fluminense

Hello, football lover! Now it's a reserved match moment between two teams from South America: on the one hand, Fluminense, current leader of Group D. On the other, River Plate, which is the bottom of the group in Libertadores. Both teams face each other for the fifth round of the Copa Libertadores. The first round match ended with a 5-1 Brazilian victory at Maracanã. The return takes place at the Monumental de Núñez stadium, in Buenos Aires (ARG), at 8 pm ET (from Brasília). Follow everything from the duel between the Brazilians and Argentines here, in real time from VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo