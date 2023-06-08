Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match
Photo: Twente

USA Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

USA Time: 2:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente: match for the in Eredivisie Match?

This is the start time of the game Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente: Thursday, June 8, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, June 8, 2023

10:30 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Thursday, June 8, 2023

9:30 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Thursday, June 8, 2023

10:30 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Thursday, June 8, 2023

10:30 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Thursday, June 8, 2023

8:30 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Thursday, June 8, 2023

11:30 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Thursday, June 8, 2023

13:30 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Thursday, June 8, 2023

9:30 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Thursday, June 8, 2023

9:30 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Thursday, June 8, 2023

7:30 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Thursday, June 8, 2023

10:30 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Thursday, June 8, 2023

8:30 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Thursday, June 8, 2023

10:30 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Thursday, June 8, 2023

9:30 hours

 In Star +.
Watch out for these players

On Sparta's side Vito van Crooij is an element to follow with 1 goal and 1 assist in the Play-Offs, but in the league he finished with 34 games, 12 goals and 11 assists. 
Vaclav Cerny is an element that you should not lose sight of on the side of Twente is a great winger with 32 games, 13 goals and 11 assists being one of the main references in the attack of his team.
Refereeing staff

For these games, referee Jeroen Manschot will be in charge of the first leg and referee Danny Makkelie will be in charge of the second leg.
How did they reach this final?

Sparta's path was complicated in a semifinal that got away from them, but in the second leg they dominated penalties without complications. They won by 5 goals to 4 against Utrecht. Twente qualified by finishing fifth and eliminating Heerenveen by 6 goals to 1.
Photo: Twente
Photo: Twente
What is at stake?

In this final there is no championship trophy at stake, but a chance to go to European competitions, so it will be decided between Sparta Rotterdam vs Twente. It will be a round-robin game, including extra time and penalties. 
Both teams finished within the first 6 places, Twente with 64 points in 5th position, Sparta in 6th with 59 places.
