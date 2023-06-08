Mexico vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Guatemala live online
The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel, nu9ve.
Mexico vs Guatemala can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
What time is the match of England Mexico vs Guatemala corresponding to the friendly match in preparation for the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Guatemala match on June 7, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 8:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 23:00 hours
Japan: 23:00 hours
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.
South Africa: 8:00 p.m.
Australia: 20:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
Mexico Statements
Before this match, Diego Cocca spoke to the media. The coach knows that this is the beginning of his preparation for a heavy summer ahead for the national team: "No, never. I feel supported by the board, by the people who manage, by the players, I am doing and saying what I am talking about, working, getting to know the players, competing internally, trying to make links. The Nations League and the Gold Cup is a spectacular opportunity to get to know the players, I think positively, it's a lot of time to work and to compete".
"It's not up to me, logically as a coach I believe in long processes. Without time, it is difficult to demonstrate, you can really demonstrate when you have time. It may be that these two titles are won, it will give me more time, but the important thing is the World Cup, I work and think about the World Cup, with well-identified players, with a high level of experience in international matches, going to the World Cup, at home, with high competition".
"It is not up to me, logically as a coach I believe in long processes. Without time, it is difficult to prove, you can really prove when you have time. It may be that these two titles are won, it will give me more time, but the important thing is the World Cup, I work and think about the World Cup, with well-identified people, with a high level of international matches, who will go to the World Cup, at home, with high competition." "I understand the anger of the people, with the players who went to the World Cup, I understand that the World Cup is played in three and a half years, that there are players who are not going to make it with the age. Journalism doesn't understand it that way either, but my goal is to reach the World Cup in one way, my goal is to have that generational change, to have players in their best moment and right point, to change the Mexican National Team."
How is Guatemala coming?
Guatemala's last scheduled match was postponed, however in the Nations League they finished their participation with a four goals to zero victory over French Guiana, in this match they will be looking for a great game and a victory.
How does Mexico arrive?
México arrives to this duel after tying against the United States to one goal, the team coached by Diego Cocca will be preparing for the Nations League and Gold Cup, a very busy summer is coming for the tricolor squad where they will try to change the face they left after one of the worst World Cups.
Mexico vs Guatemala match will be played at Kraken Stadium
The Mexico vs Guatemala match will be played at Kraken Stadium, located in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live coverage of Mexico vs Guatemala, a friendly match in the run-up to the NAtions League. The match will take place at Kraken Stadium at 10:00 pm.