Qatar vs Croatia Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

What time is Qatar vs Croatia match for friendly match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Qatar vs Croatia of 8th June in several countries:
|
Qatar vs Croatia
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 8, 2023
|
12:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
June 8, 2023
|
13:00
|
Bolivia
|
June 8, 2023
|
11:00
|
Brasil
|
June 8, 2023
|
13:00
|
Chile
|
June 8, 2023
|
13:00
|
Colombia
|
June 8, 2023
|
11:00
|
Ecuador
|
June 8, 2023
|
11:00
|
España
|
June 8, 2023
|
17:00
|
Mexico
|
June 8, 2023
|
10:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 8, 2023
|
11:00
Watch out for this Croatian player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Lovro Majer, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Qatar player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Ali Assadalla, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Qatar lineup:
M. Barsham; H. Ahmed, T. Salman, J. Abdulsallam, I. Mohammad; A. Madibo, M. Al Bayati; K. Mazeed, Ali Asad, A. Surag; A. Alas.
Croatia's last line-up:
D. Livakovic; B. Barisic, J. Gvardiol, J. Sutalo, J. Stanisic; M. Kovacic, M. Brozovic, L. Modric; I. Perisic, A. Kramaric, M. Pasalic.
Background:
Qatar and Croatia have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time both teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as this will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium:
The Wiener Neustadt Arena, also known as Stadion Wiener Neustadt, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. It is mainly used for soccer matches and is the home stadium of SC Wiener Neustadt, a professional soccer club.
It seats about 8,000 spectators and was officially opened in 2008. It has modern facilities such as seating areas, a main stand and standing areas for fans. The Wiener Neustadt Arena has hosted numerous soccer matches, both domestic and international.
Following in the footsteps of the senior national team
Since independence in 1991, Croatia has competed in multiple major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, where they made an indelible impression by reaching the final in 2018. With outstanding players and a dynamic style of play, Croatia has proven itself on the soccer stage and captured the hearts of fans around the world. Through its soccer history and commitment to the sport, Croatia has earned a prominent place in the global soccer community.
Soccer continues to grow
Qatar, a small country located in the Persian Gulf, has emerged as a prominent destination in the world of soccer. With a population passionate about the sport and a bold vision, Qatar has taken on the challenge of becoming a leading host for international soccer events. Since being selected to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the country has been in the spotlight, working hard to ensure the tournament is a success and leaving a lasting mark on soccer history. Through its innovative approach and commitment to soccer development, Qatar has become a benchmark on the global soccer landscape.
The friendly stage
After an intense season full of competition and excitement, soccer provides an opportunity for teams and players to relax and enjoy a more friendly atmosphere in so-called friendly games. Friendly games offer a necessary respite for players, as they give them the opportunity to enjoy soccer without the pressure of points at stake or the fear of injury ahead of official competitions. Although the final result is not as relevant in this type of matches, the players continue to strive to show their talent and improve in different technical and tactical aspects. In this match, Qatar and Croatia will face each other as part of their preparation for the different projects that both nations have.
Kick-off time
The Qatar vs Croatia match will be played at Stadion Wiener Neustadt, in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Qatar vs Croatia!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.