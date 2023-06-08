France vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Maurice Revello 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the France vs Costa Rica game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for France vs Costa Rica as well as the latest information from the Stade D' Honneur. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch France vs Costa Rica live online
If you want to watch France vs Costa Rica live, it will be available on ESPN
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the France vs Costa Rica game?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 5:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 9:30 a.m. PT
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 8:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 9:30 a.m.
South Africa: 9:30 a.m.
Australia: 0930 hours
United Kingdom ET: 0930 hours
Watch out for this player in Costa Rica
Anthony Hernandez, a 21-year-old striker, plays for Puntuaneres, where he has scored seven goals and assisted one in 32 games this season 2022/23. He has already played with Costa Rica's first team.
Watch out for this player in France
Mathys Teil, a Bayern Munich player, scored in the first match of the tournament in the last minute to force extra time. With the Bavarian team this season he has managed to play 28 matches in which he has scored six goals. He has played seven games for France U-18 with six goals and one assist in seven matches.
How does Costa Rica arrive?
This Costa Rican national team missed out on qualifying for the Olympic Games after finishing third in Group A. In their first match of this tournament they tied 1-1, but beat Venezuela to earn an extra point. Now with two points in their locker, they are second in group A. Second time this team plays this tournament, the last time was in 2015 where they finished fourth in group A and did not advance to the next round;
How does France arrive?
France came to the tournament after playing a double-header against Germany where they won the first one 4-3 and lost the second one 0-3. It started with a 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia thanks to a goal in the 89th minute. In the penalty shootout to decide the extra point it was won by Saudi Arabia. So after the first match they are in third place. We recall that the first of each group goes to the semifinals, also the best second and the rest to the losers' bracket;
Background
There is no previous history between the teams of France and Costa Rica, so they will meet for the first time in this tournament;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade d'Honneur located in the city of Mallemort. It has a capacity of 720 spectators.
Preview of the match
France and Costa Rica will meet in the second match of the group stage of the Maurice Revello tournament. Both teams are in group A along with Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of France vs Costa Rica at Maurice Revello 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.