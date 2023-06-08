Italy vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup U-20 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, in Argentina.
How to watch Italy vs South Korea Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Italy vs South Korea live on TV, your options are: Telemundo and Fox Sports
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Soccer Plus and Universo Now
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Italy National Team
Sebastiano Desplanches; Riccardo Turicchia, Daniele Ghilardi, Gabriele Guarino, Mattia Zanotti; Cesare Casadei, Matteo Prati, Samuel Giovane; Tommaso Baldanzi; Giuseppe Ambrosino, Francesco Pio Esposito.
Last lineup South Korea National Team
1 Kim Joon-Hong, 20 Kim Ji-Soo, 4 Choi Seok-Hyun, 19 Bae Seo-Joon, 2 Park Chang-Woo, 14 Kang Sang-Yun, 5 Lee Chan-Ouk, 11 Kang Seong-Jin, 7 Kim Yong-Hak, 9 Lee Young-Jun, 8 Lee Seung-Won.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this match between Italy and South Korea will be Yael Falcón Pérez; Maximiliano Del Yesso, first line; Facundo Rodríguez, second line; Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour, fourth assistant.
How is the South Korean National Team coming along?
On the other hand, South Korea also qualified to the Round of 16 as second place with 5 points, but from Group F, which was shared with Gambia, France and Honduras.This team has been a great surprise in this U-20 World Cup, and did not secure their pass to the next round of the group until the last day where they left out a contender team such as France. South Korea reached the round of 16 playing a great game where they took a two-goal lead in the first half and thus defeated the Ecuadorian team. In the quarterfinals, the Asian team beat Nigeria thanks to a goal by Seok-Hyeon Choi in the first half of extra time to seal their place in the semifinals of this U-20 World Cup.
How is the Italian National Team coming along?
The Italian national team has had a great pace in this U20 World Cup as they have only lost one match in the whole tournament. The Italians shared group D with the power of the Brazilian National Team, Nigeria and Dominican Republic. Italy left a good taste in the results of their group phase and took second place in their sector with 6 points, registering two wins, and a loss that they sold quite expensive against Nigeria by 2-0. Thanks to the goal difference, the Azzurri were able to reach the round of 16, defeating England in a very even match that ended 1-2 in favor of the Italians. In their most recent match in the quarterfinals, Italy defeated Colombia by a score of 1-3, thanks to goals by Casadei, Baldanzi and Francesco Pio Esposito.
Semifinals
This year's tournament is about to come to an end with the grand finale already upon us, and it is nothing more and nothing less than one of the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup played in Argentina. Italy and South Korea will face each other in this clash that promises to be intense and where both will seek to settle in the final to lift the World Cup. Will a historic team like Italy be able to get their ticket, or will South Korea pull off the upset? Everything you need to know is here at VAVEL USA.
The match will be played at the Stadium Ciudad de la Plata
The Italy - South Korea match will be played at the Ciudad de la Plata stadium, in La Plata, Argentina. Kick-off is scheduled at 5:00 pm (ET).
