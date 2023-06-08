Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Maurice Revello Tournament Match
Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:09 PM2 hours ago

Watch Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
10:04 PM2 hours ago

Numbers

 Saudi Arabia has not lost for a long time. seven games. In four of Venezuela’s last five games, both teams have scored goals.
9:59 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia arrives for the game with a victory on penalties against France, hosts of the house. The team hasn't lost a game in years. seven duels.
9:54 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Venezuela?

A Venezuela arrives for the game with two games without a victory, being a defeat and a draw in the debut of the tournament against Costa Rica, in which it lost on penalties.

In the last 10 games, the team won five times, lost four and drew once.

9:49 PM2 hours ago

CURRENT EDITION!

In the current edition in 2023, the tournament runs from the 5th to the 18th of June. 12 teams were displaced in three groups with four teams each, passing the first of each one and the best runner-up. Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, France and Venezuela are in group A. Australia, Mexico, Qatar and the Mediterranean Team are in group B, while Morocco, Japan, Panama and the rest of the world are in group B. and Ivory Coast are in group C.
Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
9:44 PM2 hours ago

GREATEST CHAMPIONS!

The biggest champion of the tournament is France with 13 titles. The team has a very positive record, despite having 14 runners-up and also reached other semis on eight occasions. Brazil has nine titles, the last one in 2019. The Amarelinha team has never been runner-up, but has reached a semifinal on four occasions.

England with seven, Portugal and Colombia with three, Bulgaria, Argentina and Hungary with two titles each, in addition to Italy, Mexico, Russia, Ivory Coast , Chile, Serbia, Poland and Serbia complete the list of competition champions. Czech Republic has never won a title, but has been runner-up on four occasions, also reaching the semis five times, just as the Netherlands has a good record, but has never won the tournament.

Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
9:39 PM2 hours ago

Maurice Revello Tournament

  This is a different tournament for the reason that it is a training match competition, which traditionally has invited selections and is made up of athletes aged up to 20 years old. 23 years old, originally with under-17 and under-23 teams.   organized by FIFA and yes by the FFF, French Football Federation.

The tournament was founded in 1967 and was named Maurice Revello in 2016, in honor of the former president of the French Football Federation. The competition initially involved only under-21 teams, but in 1974 it was changed to under-23 teams.

The Maurice Revello Tournament attracts national teams from around the world, and many talented and up-and-coming players have already competed. participated in the event. Several international football stars, such as Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Alan Shearer, have already made their mark. competed in the tournament early in their careers.

The tournament format usually consists of teams competing in a group format followed by knockout games to determine the champion.   It is highly regarded by professional scouts and clubs as it provides a platform for young players to showcase their talents and gain experience at an international level.

 it is important to point out that, as my knowledge is   As of September 2021, I do not have up-to-date information on the latest Maurice Revello Tournament results. I recommend checking reputable sources or specialist websites for the latest information about the tournament.

9:34 PM3 hours ago

SAUDI ARABIA

Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
Photo: Disclosure/Maurice Revello Tournament
9:29 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena

The Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela game will be played at T-Mobile Arena, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
9:24 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Maurice Revello Tournament: Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo