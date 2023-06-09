Mexico vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Maurice Revello Tournament Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Mexico vs Qatar match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 11:30 a.m. on TUDN, VIX+, Univision
Spain: 4:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. on Azteca 7, TUDN, Channel 5, VIX
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Marcelo Flores, a must see player!
The Real Oviedo midfielder seeks to continue his development with youth teams and become one of the fundamental pieces of the Mexican National Team. He is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after finishing his first season in Spain. The most important thing for him is that he begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Ángel Robles and Lucas Martínez to form the offensive trident for Mexico. At the moment he marches with 1 assist in 1 game in this tournament with the Mexican team.
How does Mexico get here?
The Mexican National Team begins a new era with the appointment of Diego Cocca as technical director and continues with the development of its young players with the Maurice Revello Tournament, where the objective is to finish as Group B leader and fight for the title. In Group B is the Selection of the Mediterranean, Qatar and Australia. This representative is led by Rául Chanbrand and its objective is to give promising young players minutes to direct them to the Absolute Selection of Mexico. Some names that stand out in the call are Marcelo Flores, Ángel Robles, Lucas Martínez, Emilio Martínez, Heriberto Jurado and Alberto Herrera. El Tri arrives after defeating the Mediterranean team by a score of 2 to 1, positioning itself as the leader of the Group and hoping that a victory against Qatar will put them in the next round.
Ahmed Al-Rawi, a must see player!
The winger from Alcorcón C has become one of the great leaders of the Spanish team and was a starter in some matches in the process towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, after having achieved his first minutes in a World Cup, Al-Rawi is running to be the maximum reference in the forward that Qatar needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the 2026 World Cup.
How does Qatar arrive?
The Qataris come to this duel after adding their first points by winning the representative of Australia in a penalty shootout. A new process for the 2026 World Cup is coming up and this generation of players will be looking for a chance to be considered and play their first World Cup. Some players of this generation have already played minutes in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and are part of the great figures of this generation. Notable players include Ahmed Al-Rawi, Khalid Ali Sabah, Naif Al-Hadhrami, Abdalla Yousif and Lotfi Madjer. Qatar will look for a victory against Mexico to position itself as the leader of the group, but its rival will not be easy to beat.
Where's the game?
The Stade D'Honneur Mallemort located in the city of Mallemort, France will host this duel corresponding to the Group Phase of the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament. This stadium has a capacity for 7,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1966.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs Qatar match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament. The match will take place at the Stade D'Honneur Mallemort, at 11:30 a.m. sharp.