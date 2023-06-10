Boca Juniors vs Lanus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Lanus Live Score in Argentine League 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Lanus match for the Argentine League 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Lanus match for Argentine League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Lanus of June 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX
Spain: 1:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Boca Juniors vs Lanus
The Xeneize side has had the advantage in the most recent five meetings, winning three games to one draw and losing one, which took place three years ago.
Lanús 0-1 Boca Juniors, 2022 season
Boca Juniors 1-1 Lanús, 2022 Copa season
Boca Juniors 4-2 Lanús, 2021 season
Boca Juniors 1-0 Lanús, 2021 Cup season
Boca Juniors 1-2 Lanus, 2020 Cup season
Key Player Lanus
Pedro de la Vega, who has been a key player in the attack for these games and has been a key player, as he did last weekend for the good results, is Pedro de la Vega, who the previous week scored the goal with which they won 2-1.
Key player Boca Juniors
He has not had one of his best seasons, but there is no doubt that Darío Benedetto has the necessary level to ignite the powder keg at any moment and tip the scales in favor of the Xeneizes in a championship that has not been at all easy.
Last lineup Lanus
42 Lucas Acosta, 2 Cristian Lema, 33 Felipe Aguilar, 22 Julio Soler, 24 Juan Cáceres, 5 Tomás Belmonte, 32 Matías Esquivel, 15 Raúl Loaiza, 18 Leandro Díaz, 10 Pedro de la Vega, 11 Franco Orozco.
Last lineup Boca Juniors
1 Sergio Romero, 4 Jorge Figal, 25 Bruno Valdez, 18 Frank Fabra, 57 Marcelo Weigandt, 36 Cristian Medina, 5 Alan Varela, 22 Sebastián Villa, 17 Luis Advíncula, 9 Darío Benedetto, 16 Miguel Merentiel.
Lanus: Climbing up the standings
While Lanús is in sixth position at the start of this matchday and only 9 points behind the leader River Plate, a win this Saturday would cause them to jump positions in the search to tighten and reduce the margin, still thinking about the first instances. Last time out, they beat Atlético Tucumán 2-1 at home.
Boca Juniors: getting back on track
Boca Juniors has not been able to be a good reflection of what it did as champion last season, because it has been far from the standards shown, but it will have to try to get as many points as possible in the final stretch to reach the first places, since the championship looks complicated. In the last game they lost by the minimum difference against Federico Vilar's Arsenal de Sarandí and in that game Marcelo Weigandt was sent off, so he will not see action this Saturday.
The Kick-off
The Boca Juniors vs Lanus match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine League 2023: Boca Juniors vs Lanus!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.