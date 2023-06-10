Manchester City vs Inter Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Manchester City vs Inter Milan in Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Inter Milan match in the Champions League.
What time is Manchester City vs Inter Milan match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Inter Milan of June 10rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 p.m.
Chile: 16:00 p.m.
Colombia: 14:00 p.m.
Peru: 15:00 p.m.
USA: 15:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 14:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports, TUDN y Univisión
If you want to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan in streaming, it will be tuned by Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this commitment with everything and get ahead, in addition to adding the most important title this season, leaving the picture very closed and loaded for either side.
Watch out for this Manchester City player
The 22 year old striker from Norway, Erling Haaland has been performing well, the striker has played his thirty-fifth game in his local league, 33 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 36 goals in the Premier League and 8 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, having 12 goals and one assist in 10 games, in this competition.
Watch out for this Inter player
The striker of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Edin Dzeko of 36 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 18 games as a starter and 15 as a substitute in Serie A, managing to score 9 goals and 3 assists with Inter, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 4 goals and an assist in 10 games, in this competition.
How is Manchester City coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Real Madrid, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United, 3 Jun, 2023, English FA Cup
Brentford 1-0 Manchester City, 28 May, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Manchester City, 24 May, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, 21 May, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid. 17 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
How are Inter coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-2 against Atalanta, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Torino 0-1 Internazionale, 3 Jun, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 3-2 Atalanta, 27 May, 2023, Italy Serie A
Fiorentina 1-2 Internazionale, 24 May, 2023, Coppa Italia
Napoli 3-1 Internazionale, 21 May, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 AC Milan, 16 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
History of Champions League finals
2000/01: Bayern Munich 1-1 (5-4) Valencia
2001/02: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
2002/03: AC Milan 0-0 (3-2) Juventus
2003/04: Porto 3-0 Monaco
2004/05: Liverpool 3-3 (3-2) AC Milan
2005/06: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal
2006/07: AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool
2007/08: Manchester United 1-1 (6-5) Chelsea
2008/09: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United
2009/10: Inter Milan 2-0 Bayern Munich
2010/11: Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United
2011/12: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3) Bayern Munich
2012/13: Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
2013/14: Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid
2014/15: Barcelona 3-1 Juventus
2015/16: Real Madrid 1-1 (5-3) Atlético Madrid
2016/17: Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus
2017/18: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
2018/19: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
2019/20: Bayern Munich 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain
2020/21: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City
2021/22: Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Manchester City vs Inter Milan, a Champions League match. The match will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, at 13:00.